Skip to main content
Ian McGugan and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: BCE Inc., the Montreal-based telecom giant, on Thursday reported a 23-per-cent year-over-year drop in fourth-quarter profit. Meanwhile, Snap’s stock dropped by more than 30 per cent on Wednesday after its own fourth-quarter revenue fell short of expectations. But it wasn’t all corporate gloom. Both Meta Platforms Inc., Facebook’s parent company, and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. had better weeks. Meta’s stock soared after a major corporate first while Brookfield raised its dividend by 19 per cent to 38 US cents a share.

Also: There was discontent in Hong Kong this week over a celebrity no-show, Google said Canadian fans of AI no longer need to feel FOMO and the Chinese stock has lost its mojo.

1BCE Inc. said this week it would attempt to revive its sagging profits by:
a. Slashing its work force
b. Hiking wireless prices
c. Launching a new streaming service
d. Freezing pay

a. Slashing its work force. BCE is cutting 9 per cent of its work force – about 4,800 people – in its largest restructuring in nearly 30 years. The telecom operator is struggling with falling revenue from its legacy landline business and losses at its news and radio operations.

2Media titans Fox Corp., Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery announced this week they plan to team up to create:
a. A universal movie library
b. An online university
c. A gaming platform
d. A sports-streaming platform

d. A sports-streaming platform. The new sports platform is expected to make its debut later this year. It could encourage even more viewers to cut their cable TV subscriptions.

3In what could be a sign of a thawing market for office properties, which historic Toronto building was recently sold?
a. Flatiron building
b. Old Toronto Post Office
c. Confederation Life Building
d. Canada Life Building

a. Flatiron building. The sale of the Flatiron building for $15.4-million is the city’s first high-profile office property sale in months. The growth of remote work has cast a pall over office properties everywhere.

4We want a refund! Which star created an international furor this week by failing to appear as expected in Hong Kong?
a. Adele
b. Taylor Swift
c. Lionel Messi
d. Max Verstappen

c. Lionel Messi, the great Argentine soccer player, set off a flurry of international invective after failing to play in a heavily-promoted exhibition match in Hong Kong. The fury grew after Mr. Messi played in a game in Japan a few days later.

5Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chastised Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre after reports that a top adviser to Mr. Poilievre had formerly represented:
a. Microsoft
b. Loblaw
c. Chinese interests
d. A group in favour of the carbon price

b. Loblaw. Mr. Trudeau said Mr. Poilievre needs to explain why Jenni Byrne, a key Conservative adviser, has been working for the grocery sector while the Conservative Leader has been lambasting food retailers for high grocery prices. Ms. Byrne’s firm says she did not lobby federally for Loblaw, but worked with the grocer on provincially regulated issues, such as expanded access to beer and wine.

6“Housing affordability is a significant problem in Canada – but not one that can be fixed by raising or lowering interest rates.” Who just said this?
a. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
b. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre
c. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem
d. Royal Bank of Canada president David McKay

c. Tiff Macklem. Mr. Macklem devoted much of a speech to defining the limits of what central bankers can achieve by setting interest rates. The Bank of Canada Governor said interest rate policy is unable to offset the pressures that have resulted from many years of building too few homes to meet demand.

7Meta Platforms, owner of Facebook and Instagram, stunned markets when it recently announced its first:
a. Virtual reality goggles
b. Dividend
c. Loss
d. Theme park acquisition

b. Dividend. Meta Platform’s stock jumped after the company announced its first dividend. The company’s share price has been steadily climbing back from the beating it took in 2022.

8Ride-sharing service Uber also marked an important first this week. It announced:
a. Its first foray into Asia
b. Its first commitment to electric vehicles
c. Its first annual loss
d. Its first annual profit

d. Its first annual profit. The ride-sharing service posted its first annual net profit as a public company.

9China is grappling with:
a. Deflation
b. Inflation
c. Shortages of young workers
d. Rising home prices

a. Deflation. Consumer prices fell at their steepest pace in more than 14 years in January. Producer prices also dropped as China grappled with sagging property prices and high unemployment among the young.

10Chinese stocks are feeling the heat. They are:
a. Near a one-year low
b. Near a two-year low
c. Near a five-year low
d. Near a 10-year low

c. Near a five-year low. Falling real estate prices have hurt shares tied to the country’s property market. Regulators have vowed to crack down on what they call “malicious short selling.”

11Which Canadian financial services firm was the target of a critical report this week by short seller Muddy Waters?
a. Bank of Nova Scotia
b. Power Corp. of Canada
c. Sun Life
d. Fairfax Financial

d. Fairfax Financial. Muddy Waters alleges that Fairfax “manipulated asset values and income.” Fairfax disputes the report and says its financial statements reflect sound accounting principles.

12Canadians are now able to use a new artificial intelligence assistant from Google. It’s called:
a. Mercury
b. Gemini
c. Libra
d. Aquarius

b. Gemini is a rival to ChatGPT. Its Canadian debut was delayed by the company’s standoff with Ottawa over online news.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you’re an ace. You could be a Globe editor. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to stay on top of your game.
Good effort. You’re no Rob Carrick but you do know a thing or two about business. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to build up your knowledge.
This wasn’t your week, but that’s okay! We’ll be back next Friday with another business and investing quiz, subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to prepare.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe