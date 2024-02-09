Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: BCE Inc., the Montreal-based telecom giant, on Thursday reported a 23-per-cent year-over-year drop in fourth-quarter profit. Meanwhile, Snap’s stock dropped by more than 30 per cent on Wednesday after its own fourth-quarter revenue fell short of expectations. But it wasn’t all corporate gloom. Both Meta Platforms Inc., Facebook’s parent company, and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. had better weeks. Meta’s stock soared after a major corporate first while Brookfield raised its dividend by 19 per cent to 38 US cents a share.

Also: There was discontent in Hong Kong this week over a celebrity no-show, Google said Canadian fans of AI no longer need to feel FOMO and the Chinese stock has lost its mojo.