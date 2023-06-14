Open this photo in gallery: Bell Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa in September 2022. BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

BCE Inc. BCE Inc. is eliminating roughly 1,300 positions as part of a significant reorganization, citing declining legacy phone revenues as well as losses in its news and radio operations.

The roles that are being cut are primarily in management, which will be reduced by about 6 per cent, BCE’s chief executive Mirko Bibic said in an open letter Wednesday. The company will have 20 per cent fewer executive roles than it did in 2020.

Bell Media, a division of BCE, is closing six AM radio stations and selling three others, subject to approval by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

Mr. Bibic said that while BCE will continue to invest in key growth areas, the company needs to align its cost structures to the revenue potential of each of its business segments.

BCE’s Bell Canada subsidiary expects to lose over $250-million each year in legacy phone revenues, Mr. Bibic said. Meanwhile, Bell Media’s news operations are incurring annual operating losses of $40-million and the profitability of its radio business has been slashed in half since the start of the pandemic, he added.

“These are three examples, but they show that to succeed in today’s challenging economic, regulatory and competitive environment and be ready for what comes next, we need to accelerate our shift away from how telecom and media companies have operated in the past,” Mr. Bibic said.

As part of its reorganization, BCE will be moving to a “single newsroom approach across all brands” in order to make its newsgathering operations more efficient and cost effective, Richard Gray, vice-president of news, said in a memo to his team.

“We and our industry continue to be greatly impacted by a number of challenges including operating losses across all news divisions, the current economic downturn, inflation, a prolonged advertising slump with no signs of immediate recovery and a more challenging regulatory environment that has not adapted to new realities facing media,” Mr. Gray said.

Bell Media owns CTV, TSN, CP24 and a number of specialty TV news and radio channels.

The six AM radio stations that the company is shutting down are:

the Funny 1290 in Winnipeg

the Funny 1060 in Calgary

TSN 1260 Radio in Edmonton

BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 in Vancouver

the Funny 1040 in Vancouver

NewsTalk 1290 in London

BCE is also planning to sell AM Radio 1150 in Hamilton, AM 820 in Hamilton and AM 580 in Windsor to a third party.

Last month, BCE reported a 15.6 per cent drop in its first-quarter profits, even as its revenue for the three-month period ended March 31 rose by 3.5 per cent from a year earlier to $6.05-billion.

Operating revenue in its media division declined by 5.5 per cent from a year ago to $780-million, as advertisers pulled back amid unfavourable economic conditions.