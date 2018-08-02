BCE misses forecasts despite wireless, TV and internet gains

BCE Inc. reported strong wireless, internet and television subscriber growth in the second quarter but its financial results fell short of investor expectations, pulled down by lower advertising revenue at its media business.

Canada’s largest communications company said Thursday that profit for the three months ended June 30 fell by 7.2 per cent to $755-million, or 79 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, it earned 86 cents per common share, which missed the average analyst forecast of 88 cents.

BCE said profit declined due to higher depreciation charges as it has invested more in its broadband and wireless networks, as well as a higher year-over-year loss on its joint-venture investment in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd., which owns a number of Toronto professional sports teams. (In the second quarter of 2017, MLSE had higher revenue that did not recur this year from an expansion fee paid to National Hockey League team owners when the Vegas Golden Knights joined the league.)

Overall revenue increased by 1.7 per cent to $5.79-billion, while adjusted EBITDA was up 2 per cent to $2.43-billion, both just short of forecasts (EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). BCE stock was down about 2.3 per cent, or $1.28 a share, to $54.00 by mid-morning.

BCE added 122,092 new contract wireless subscribers in the period, well above forecasts in the range of 100,000 and the most in a second quarter since 2000. This comes after rival Rogers Communications Inc. also reported 122,000 new mobile customers in the period, indicating the overall wireless market is still expanding at a fast pace. Telus Corp., the third national carrier, reports its second-quarter results Friday.

But analysts noted that average monthly revenue at BCE is not growing as quickly as in the past. The average amount billed to wireless customers on a monthly basis grew just 0.6 per cent in the quarter to $67.71, a slower pace than this time last year, when it increased by 4 per cent.

BCE said that was due in part to lower data overage charges as subscribers move into plans with higher data caps and then pay fewer penalties. It also stemmed from an increase in customers on lower-priced plans after BCE won a six-year contract to supply federal government employees and has also been promoting its discount brand Lucky Mobile.

Chief executive officer George Cope said on an investor call that excluding the effect of the government contract, average monthly billing would have increased by 1.7 per cent. He noted that while customers on that contract bring in less revenue, there is almost no subscriber turnover. (Rogers, which previously held that contract, recorded a one-time adjustment to its overall wireless base last year, subtracting 207,000 subscribers all at once rather than reporting its gradual loss of government customers every quarter as they migrate over to BCE when their service contracts expire.)

Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi wrote in a note to clients that the industry is facing pressure on wireless pricing amid increased competition from Shaw Communications Inc.’s regional carrier Freedom Mobile. “This issue is likely to be a focus for investors for the rest of the year and into 2019 as Freedom continues its go-to-market evolution.”

Freedom is improving its network in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta and launched a new marketing strategy this week intended to poach from the incumbents by targeting customers concerned about data overage charges.

On the residential-services side of the business, BCE also added more subscribers than expected in the second quarter, with 10,816 new internet customers, up from 1,400 this time last year. Boosted by new subscribers to its IPTV (internet protocol television) service and a slower rate of decline at its satellite TV business, it added 809 net TV customers, compared with a loss of 13,337 in the second quarter of 2017.

BCE and Rogers are fighting for the Toronto internet and TV market, with BCE investing in faster fibre-optic service to the home and Rogers launching a new IPTV service.

BCE said Thursday that it will start offering 1.5-gigabit-per-second home internet service – compared to its previous top speed of 1 GB per second – beginning this month in Ontario. It kicked off a broad marketing push for its fibre internet service in April. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Rogers launched a TV and newspaper advertising campaign of its own for its new Ignite TV service and said it is now available to all customers in its Ontario cable service footprint.

Revenue at the Bell Media division, which owns the CTV and TSN networks, declined slightly amid ongoing lower advertising sales to $791-million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA at the division fell 8.5 per cent to $205-million, which the company attributed to higher operating costs related to sports broadcast rights following the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.