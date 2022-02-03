BCE Inc. increased its fourth-quarter revenue by 1.8 per cent to $6.21-billion but saw its profit slip.

The Montreal-based telecom reported $658-million in net income for the three month period ended Dec. 31, down 29 per cent from $932-million during the same quarter last year.

The earnings amounted to 69 cents per share, compared with 98 cents per share a year ago.

The company attributed the decrease to a one-time gain on the sale of its data centres to Equinix during the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as higher depreciation and amortization expenses and higher income taxes.

After adjusting for certain items such as severance, acquisitions and other costs, the earnings amounted to 76 cents per share, down 6 per cent from a year ago when the telecom had 81 cents per share in earnings.

Analysts had been expecting $6.23-billion of revenue and 73 cents per share of adjusted profits, according to S&P Capital IQ.

The telecom added 109,527 net new postpaid mobile phone subscribers during the quarter. (Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers, who pay upfront for wireless services.)

“The fourth quarter capped off a successful year of financial performance, reflecting excellent operational execution led by continued strong residential internet results and our best wireless service revenue growth in four years, as we nearly recovered from the impacts of COVID,” Glen LeBlanc, the company’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.