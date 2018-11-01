BCE posts strong quarter with growing wireless demand

BCE Inc. reported its strongest third-quarter growth in new wireless subscribers to date, but its results were affected by a continuing trend of slowing growth in wireless pricing.

Canada's largest telecommunications company added 135,323 wireless customers on contract in the three months ended Sept. 30, the most in that period since 2012. The company said on Thursday that it also added 42,511 prepaid wireless customers in the quarter. BCE launched its Lucky prepaid mobile brand last year to compete for lower-income and price-conscious customers that its competitors were already courting through services such as Rogers Communications Inc.'s Chatr brand and Telus Corp.'s Public Mobile. Like its peers in the industry, BCE is pursuing a strategy to eventually migrate some of those prepaid customers to more lucrative mobile contracts, chief executive officer George Cope said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

While growth in subscribers was strong, however, the average monthly billing that BCE charges its customers was down 0.7 per cent in the quarter, to $69.28, an impact that the company said was due largely to a contract to supply services to federal government employees, which it won last year. BCE benefits from those added subscribers, but they come with lower-priced contracts. Excluding the impact of that government contract, BCE said those average monthly charges were up 0.6 per cent.

This comes after competitors' earnings indicated continued growth across the wireless market. Rogers added 124,000 new contract wireless customers in the third quarter, and increased its average billing per user; and Shaw Communications Inc. added 85,000 new wireless customers in its most recent quarter. (Shaw's reporting period covers the three months ended Aug. 31, and differs from competitors in the industry.) Telus will report its third-quarter results on Nov. 8.

Canada's telecommunications companies are investing heavily in 5G technology that is expected to improve wireless coverage and speeds.

The company also reported growth in Internet and television subscriber numbers in the quarter. BCE accelerated its growth in high-speed Internet customers in the period, with 53,124 new additions, offset slightly by wholesale internet customer losses. Bell TV also saw increased gains in IPTV subscribers, with 40,091 customers added in the period. Mr. Cope said on Thursday that the TV business was helped by its expansion in fibre-optic cable connectivity, and by its app-based service, Alt TV, which offers live television without a set-top box. Declines in satellite TV customers slowed. Overall, BCE grew its TV subscribrs by 0.6 per cent to 2.84-million.

BCE's Bell Media division announced an expansion of its Crave TV service (now called just Crave), consolidating more of its on-demand content under this brand. The streaming service -- which attempts to court viewers that have been drawn to Internet streaming subscriptions such as Netflix in recent years -- will now include more programming that previously was only available on Bell's TMN [The Movie Network] on-demand, including more programming from Showtime, HBO and others, such as new episodes of Game of Thrones. The streaming service has two pricing tiers, charging a premium for access to more of HBO's current lineup as well as an expanded selection of movies. For TV subscribers, TMN will be rebranded as Crave.

BCE’s total operating revenue increased 3.2 per cent to $5.88-billion, while adjusted EBITDA was up 2.2 per cent to $2.46-billion. Third-quarter profit grew 2 per cent to $867-million, or 90 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, it earned 96 cents per common share.