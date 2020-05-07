 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

BCE maintaining dividend, will continue network spending despite COVID-19 hit

Alexandra Posadzki Telecom reporter
BCE Inc. says it will maintain its dividend and plans to continue investing in its networks, even as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to declines in its first-quarter profits and revenues.

The company has withdrawn its financial guidance for the year due to uncertainty around how long the global health crisis will last and how it will impact the economy.

But BCE’s chief executive Mirko Bibic says the company will continue bringing fibre-optic cables to customers’ homes, building out its fifth-generation wireless networks and using fixed wireless technology to connect more customers in rural parts of the country.

“This is not a time to pull back capital spending on critical network infrastructure,” Mirko Bibic said during a conference call to discuss BCE’s results for the three-month period ended March 31.

“These are healthy investments for the long-term benefit of our company, our customers and our economy.”

BCE’s net earnings for the quarter totaled $733-million, or 75 cents per share, down from $791-million, or 82 cents per share, a year ago as the pandemic forced it to temporarily shutter its stores.

Its first quarter revenue came to $5.68-billion, down slightly from a year ago when it reported $5.73-billion in revenue.

Bell Media saw its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization decline 6.1 per cent due to an industry-wide impact on advertising revenue to the pandemic.

Mr. Bibic also thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a recent tweet decrying acts of vandalism against a handful of cell towers in Quebec over the past week.

“Vandalizing cellphone towers does nothing but threaten emergency services and impact the daily lives of Canadians across the country,” Mr. Trudeau said via social media on Wednesday night. “These recent acts are serious criminal offences and carry severe penalties.”

BCE has been increasing security in response to the incidents and working with police, who are treating the fires as suspicious. There have been numerous incidents of arson across Europe committed by anti-5G protesters stemming from baseless conspiracy theories falsely linking wireless technology to the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s important for us to educate consumers and the public that there is no link between our wireless facilities and the coronavirus,” Mr. Bibic said, adding, “I think there have been a couple of arrests actually related to some of these recent acts of vandalism.”

BCE added 23,650 net new postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter. Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, whereas prepaid customers pay upfront for wireless services.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

