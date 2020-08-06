 Skip to main content
BCE profit plunges 64 per cent on higher expenses

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Open this photo in gallery

The Bell Canada logo is seen in Montreal on June 21, 2016.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

BCE Inc. saw its second-quarter profit plunge 64 per cent to $294-million due to higher expenses, including impairment charges related to some of its Bell Media TV and radio properties.

The earnings amounted to 26 cents per share, down from 85 cents per share a year ago and below the consensus analyst estimate of 64 cents per share from S&P Capital IQ.

On an adjusted basis, BCE earned 63 cents per share, down 32 per cent from a year ago and below the consensus analyst estimate of 69 cents per share.

BCE took $449-million of impairment charges during the quarter, $452-million of which was related to TV and radio services within its Bell Media division. The company said advertising revenue declined materially across all platforms due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of major-league sports.

The company reported $5.35-billion in revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, down 9 per cent from a year ago when it had $5.89-billion in revenue. Analysts had been expecting $5.37-billion in second-quarter revenue, according to S&P Capital IQ.

BCE’s Bell Canada added 34,702 net new wireless customers and 19,023 net new internet subscribers during the quarter.

“Even as the impacts of COVID-19 on all sectors of the economy accelerated in the second quarter, Bell continued to expand our next-generation networks in urban and rural Canada [and] grew broadband wireless and wireline market share,” BCE’s president and CEO Mirko Bibic said in a statement.

