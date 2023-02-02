BCE Inc. BCE-T reported a 13.8 per cent drop in its fourth-quarter profit, as higher interest expense and a decline in the market value of its French-language TV properties weighed on results.

The company said adjusted earnings per share are expected to fall between three per cent and seven per cent in 2023 in light of lower tax adjustments, higher depreciation and amortization expense and higher interest costs.

BCE stock was down about 2.3 per cent in early afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday.

The Montreal-based telecom posted $567-million in profit for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, down from $658-million the previous year. Total operating revenue was $6.44-billion, a 3.7 per cent increase compared to last year.

During a conference call to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results, Mirko Bibic, the telecom’s president and chief executive officer, said the company had faced aggressive Black Friday deal offers from rivals as consumers returned to more in-person shopping.

“For the first time since 2019, more retail foot traffic and shopping activity was unrestricted and back to pre-pandemic levels of competition,” he said.

Meanwhile, economic pressures are keeping demand for television and radio ads low across the sector. However, Mr. Bibic said the BCE’s media division performed “better than expected”, buoyed by FIFA World Cup viewership and ads, and the company’s streaming platform, Crave, which grew by a quarter over 2022.

Mr. Bibic said the company’s fiber-optic and 5G expansion has opened new opportunities for bundled offers and upgraded cell plans. The company’s wireless revenue was up 7.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, and it added 122,621 prepaid and postpaid mobile phone customers, up 11.8 per cent from last year.

Postpaid customers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers who pay upfront for wireless services.

In 2022, Bell acquired two independent internet providers, EBOX and Distributel, further providing access to “value-conscious residential and small-and-medium business customers,” Mr. Bibic said.

Increased immigration and travel helped the company’s profits, with roaming rates up from last year as Canadians continue their return to international travel.

But the company said it’s mindful of recessionary headwinds it could face in 2023, as well as higher borrowing rates and costs to service its debt, along with higher depreciation and amortization expenses related to its continued network buildout.

Glen LeBlanc, BCE’s chief financial officer, told analysts the company had faced $44-million in inflationary pressures over 2022, as well as $43-million in storm-recovery costs over the 2022 year, as opposed to $5 or $10-million in a typical year.

Mr. Bibic said the company is preparing for the potential of increased competition from rival Rogers Communications Inc. if its proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. goes ahead.

“We have the room to compete on price if anyone wants to take us there,” Mr. Bibic said.