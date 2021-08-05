 Skip to main content
BCE reports higher Q2 profit and revenue as economy bounces back from pandemic

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
BCE Inc. reported higher second-quarter profit and revenue as the economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

BCE had $734-million in net earnings for the three-month period ending June 30, up nearly 150 per cent from $294-million during the same period last year. The earnings amounted to 76 cents per share, up from 26 cents per share a year ago.

The company attributed the rise to increased spending by consumers and businesses as the economy improved, lower impairment charges on its media assets and gains on derivatives used for hedging. That was partly offset by higher depreciation and amortization costs as well as increased income taxes.

BCE’s revenue for the quarter totalled $5.7-billion, up 6.4 per cent from a year ago, when the company reported $5.35-billion in revenue.

Analysts were expecting $5.76-billion in revenue, according to the consensus analyst estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

Bell, Telus blame Ottawa’s auction rules for driving up prices of 5G airwaves

BCE’s Bell Canada added 44,433 net new postpaid mobile-phone customers and 1,814 prepaid customers during the quarter. (Postpaid subscribers are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, while prepaid customers pay upfront for wireless services.)

The company also added 17,680 net new retail-internet subscribers but lost 4,928 television subscribers, with losses in its satellite TV division partly offset by new subscribers to its IPTV service.

“Continued healthy free cash flow and Bell’s overall strong financial position are enabling our historic network acceleration in every region, supported by public policy encouraging next-generation infrastructure investment and our recent acquisition of significant 5G spectrum,” Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, said in a statement.

