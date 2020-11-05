 Skip to main content

BCE revenue dips as pandemic weighs on media business, hits roaming fees

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
BCE Inc. saw its third-quarter revenue dip 2.6 per cent to $5.79-billion as the pandemic hit its media business, reduced roaming and prompted some business customers to cut or delay their spending.

The company’s quarterly revenue, which was down from $5.94-billion during the same period last year, came in above the consensus analyst estimate of $5.7-billion from S&P Capital IQ.

BCE had $740-million in profit during the quarter, down nearly 20 per cent from $922-million a year ago. The earnings amounted to 77 cents per share, down from 96 cents per share during the same period last year.

The company attributed the decline to lower adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), higher expenses related to losses on derivatives used for hedging and higher depreciation and amortization.

BCE added 128,168 net new wireless subscribers during the quarter and 81,696 net new residential internet and IPTV customers during the quarter.

“Diligent execution by the Bell team in an improving economy, which included the re-opening of retail sales and service for wireless, internet and TV and the return of live sports programming supporting advertising growth, resulted in significantly improved financial performance and broadband customer additions compared to Q2,” Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada, said in a statement.

