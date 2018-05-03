BCE sees wireless gains but misses forecasts on profit, revenue

BCE Inc. attracted more new wireless subscribers than expected in the first three months of the year even as it fell slightly short of analysts’ financial estimates.

Canada’s largest communications company said Thursday its first-quarter revenue increased by 3.1 per cent to $5.59-billion, missing average projections for $5.61-billion.

Profit also grew by 3.1 per cent to $709-million or 73 cents per common share. On an adjusted basis, BCE reported earnings of 80 cents a share, which missed consensus estimates for 82 cents.

But BCE added 68,487 new contract wireless customers in the period, beating expectations for about 55,000. Churn, or the monthly rate of customer turnover, was down 0.04 percentage points to 1.13 per cent.

Those numbers come amid continued growth in the country’s overall wireless market – two weeks ago Rogers Communications Inc. said it added 95,000 new contract customers in the first quarter.

“I fully expect the strong subscriber growth to continue this year,” BCE chief executive officer George Cope said on a call with analysts.

BCE is also getting new business from government workers after winning a long-term contract to supply Shared Services Canada in October.

Rogers, which previously had the contract, recorded a one-time adjustment to its wireless subscriber base in the fourth quarter of 2017, lowering it by 207,000 to account for the customers it will lose over time as government workers upgrade their service, rather than recording those losses gradually every quarter.

Montreal-based BCE also reported growth in its internet business, adding 19,647 new customers, up 31 per cent from last year, as it heavily promoted the faster speeds of its improved fibre-to-the-home service.

It lost momentum on the television side, adding 13,573 IPTV (internet protocol television) customers in the quarter, compared with 22,402 in the same period last year. BCE lost 26,054 satellite subscribers.

