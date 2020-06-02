 Skip to main content
Report on Business

BCE taps Ericsson as 5G supplier

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
BCE Inc. says it will use equipment from Swedish supplier Ericsson to build out its fifth-generation wireless network.

BCE made the decision amidst an ongoing federal cybersecurity review that is expected to determine whether Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. will be permitted to supply gear for Canada’s 5G wireless networks.

The United States and Australia – allies of Canada, Britain and New Zealand in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group – have barred the Chinese telecom giant from supplying equipment for their 5G systems over concerns the company presents a security threat because it could be compelled to help Beijing spy on or sabotage Western networks.

Rogers Communications Inc. has already begun rolling out its 5G wireless service in the downtown cores of Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal. The company has also chosen Ericsson as its 5G supplier.

Telus Corp., meanwhile, announced in February that it will begin building its 5G network with Huawei gear.

More to come

