BCE to boost infrastructure spending to $4.7-billion this year to expand internet, 5G service

BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada is speeding up its network investments, with plans to boost its infrastructure spending to roughly $4.7-billion this year as it looks to bring internet to more homes and double the size of its 5G wireless footprint.
Bell’s plan to accelerate its capital expenditures comes amid growing demand for broadband due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has moved workplaces, schools and entertainment online. That has resulted in record levels of traffic on Canada’s telecom networks.
The telecom announced the increase to its network investments as it reported $932-million in profits during the fourth quarter, up 28.9 per cent from a year ago, when it had $723-million in in quarterly profit. Revenue for the three-month period ended Dec. 31 was $6.1-billion, down slightly $6.28-billion during the same quarter last year. The earnings amounted to 98 cents per share, up from 74 cents per share.
Analysts had been expecting earnings of 74 cents per share and revenue of $6.16-billion, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital lQ.
Bell says it will spend an additional $1-billion to $1.2-billion over the next two years on building out its fibre-optic network, connecting more rural households via fixed wireless technology and implementing fifth-generation wireless services. (Fixed wireless technology allows for a fibre-optic network to be extended with wireless signals.)
That $1-billion is on top of Bell’s typical capital expenditures of about $4-billion per year, and roughly $700-million of it will come in 2021, the company said.
“This is the boldest capex program that Bell has ever had” in its 141 years, Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada, told The Globe in an interview. “It’s going to be one of the biggest infrastructure projects going on in the country.”
The investment will allow Bell to connect up to 900,000 additional homes and businesses to its fibre and fixed wireless networks this year.
“From a shareholder perspective … this is how we’re going to continue to generate growth,” Mr. Bibic said.
Bell will fund the expansion with proceeds from the sale of its data-centre business to U.S.-based Equinix Inc. for $1.04-billion last summer. The Montreal-based telecom will also take advantage of a federal program that aims to encourage capital investments by offering larger tax deductions.
Mr. Bibic said Canada’s “relatively stable regulatory environment” gave Bell the confidence to increase it network investments.
Canada’s largest telecoms, including Bell, have previously said they would have to curtail infrastructure spending if the country’s telecom regulator brought in overly onerous rules, for instance forcing the national carriers to sell access to their wireless networks to wireless resellers at mandated rates. The regulator is still mulling such a policy, and is also in the midst of reviewing a contentious August 2019 ruling that slashed how much Canada’s large phone and cable companies are able to charge third-party internet providers for access to their broadband networks.
However, Mr. Bibic said the pandemic has led to greater appreciation of the country’s telecom networks, even at the highest levels of government. He was also encouraged by comments from the federal cabinet last summer that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s decision to slash wholesale broadband rates could stifle investment in telecom infrastructure.
“That’s a very important signal in my mind,” Mr. Bibic said.
