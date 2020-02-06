BCE to use Nokia 5G equipment while waiting for Huawei decision

BCE Inc. says it will use equipment supplied by Finland-based Nokia Corp. to start building out its fifth-generation wireless networks as it awaits the outcome of a federal cybersecurity review into Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
The company’s CEO Mirko Bibic, who took the reins from George Cope on Jan. 6, left the door open for Huawei’s involvement in the company’s 5G networks in the future, pending the outcome of the government’s review.
“What I’m trying to signal here is that we need to be able to work with many equipment suppliers today and in the future,” Mr. Bibic said during a conference call to discuss BCE’s fourth-quarter results. “It’s always prudent to have multiple supply sources.”
Mr. Bibic added that he doesn’t know when Ottawa’s review – which is expected to determine whether Huawei will be permitted to supply equipment for Canada’s 5G wireless networks – will be concluded, but the telecom company is "ready to deploy initial 5G service, because we will always be competitive.”
The United States and Australia have expressed concerns that allowing Huawei to supply gear to 5G infrastructure presents a security threat because the Chinese telecom giant could be compelled to help Beijing spy on or sabotage Western networks.
Late last month, the British government announced that it would allow Huawei to supply components for the country’s 5G network on a restricted basis. Scotia Capital analyst Jeff Fan said the United Kingdom’s decision – which will see the Chinese vendor restricted from the sensitive core parts of the networks – relieves some of the pressure on Ottawa to enact an outright ban.
“We also believe the relatively muted U.S. response to the United Kingdom’s decision provides additional reassurance for Canada to follow the latter,” Mr. Fan wrote in a note to clients earlier this week.
Last month, Rogers Communications Inc. announced it has begun rolling out its 5G wireless networks in the downtown cores of Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal, although consumers won’t be able to access them until 5G-capable smartphones are released in the coming months.
Rogers is using equipment from Swedish supplier Ericsson in its fifth-generation networks, while Telus Corp. has yet to select a vendor.
BCE’s Nokia announcement came as the company hiked its dividend and reported net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $672 million for the fourth quarter, up more than 10 per cent from a year ago when it had $606 million of earnings. The earnings amounted to 74 cents per share, up from 68 cents per share a year ago.
Operating revenues totalled $6.32 billion for the quarter, up 1.6 per cent from $6.22 billion during the same period last year.
The company boosted its quarterly dividend to 83.25 cents per share, up from 79.25 cents per share.
