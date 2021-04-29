 Skip to main content
BCE tops profit, revenue forecasts even as costs weigh on bottom line

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
BCE Inc. grew its quarterly revenue for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but saw its profit decline by 6.3 per cent from a year ago to $687-million.

BCE, which owns Bell Canada, attributed the lower first-quarter profit to higher severance, acquisition and other costs, as well as higher expenses related to depreciation and amortization. The company had $733-million in profit during the same period last year.

The earnings amounted to 71 cents per share, down from 75 cents per share a year ago. After adjusting for items such as severance and acquisition costs, Bell had earnings of 78 cents per share, down from 79 cents per share during the first quarter of 2020.

The Montreal-based telecom had $5.71-billion of revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, up 1.2 per cent from a year ago when it had $5.64-billion in revenue. The increase stemmed from higher sales of premium mobile phones and business telecom data equipment, the company said. The increase was partly offset by lower revenue from wireless roaming, media advertising and wireless spending by business customers.

The results were above analyst expectations of $5.62-billion of revenue and 73 cents of adjusted earnings per share, according to the consensus estimate from market researcher S&P Capital IQ.

Bell also added 2,405 net new mobile phone customers during the quarter, compared to a net loss of 2,496 wireless subscribers during the first quarter of last year.

“Bell’s [first quarter] results represent a promising start to the year, reflecting significantly better performance trajectories and steady sequential quarterly improvement across all our business segments,” chief financial officer Glen LeBlanc said in a statement.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

