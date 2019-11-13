 Skip to main content

Report on Business

BCE urges Ottawa to overturn CRTC ruling on wholesale network rates

Alexandra Posadzki
BCE Inc. is asking federal cabinet to overturn a CRTC ruling that requires large cable and telephone companies to lower the rates they charge smaller internet providers for access to their networks.

BCE filed a petition to the Governor in Council Wednesday, arguing that the ruling by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission would hamper investment in infrastructure, particularly in rural and remote areas.

BCE and a group of five cable operators – Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd., Cogeco Communications Inc. and Eastlink owner Bragg Communications Inc. – have also been granted a temporary stay on the ruling by the Federal Court of Appeal.

The CRTC requires large telecoms to sell wholesale access to third-party operators such as Distributel and TekSavvy, which then sell internet services to their own customers. The system is meant to encourage competition in the market.

In August, the commission lowered the final rates for what the larger players are allowed to charge third-party operators and ordered that the larger companies make retroactive payments to compensate for the higher prices that had been charged since the commission set interim rates in 2016.

BCE and the cable operators estimated in their court filings that the retroactive payments to ISPs would total $325-million.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

