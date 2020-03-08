B.C.'s new Child Opportunity Benefit could leave poorer families out of pocket

When British Columbia Finance Minister Carole James rose to give her 2020 budget speech, she took a few sentences to sell the benefits of the impending B.C. Child Opportunity Benefit, aimed at helping out poor families with children.
“Launching this fall, the new B.C. Child Opportunity Benefit will help lift up thousands of kids and give them the opportunities they deserve, now and down the road,” she said.
What the Finance Minister didn’t mention is that a program aimed at reducing child poverty will leave some poorer families paying a higher provincial tax rate on their last dollar of income than families with tens of thousands of dollars more in household income. That is a reversal of the bedrock principle of progressive taxation, where rates rise as income increases.
But in the case of B.C.'s new child benefit, the opposite is true. An analysis of the complex clawback of payments shows that it creates an instance of regressive taxation – in which a poorer household pays a higher rate. Under the new program, families start losing four cents of each dollar of benefits, once household income rises above $25,000.
Those benefits rise with the number of children, but the regressive effect is most pronounced for a family with just one child. A one-child household will receive an annual benefit of $1,600, but once income has hit $47,500, the 4-per-cent clawback has pared the payment to $700. The clawback resumes only once household income passes $80,000. So, a family with income of $47,500 and a family with income of $80,001 both have about the same $900 reduction in benefits.
It’s that pause that ends up distorting the two families’ marginal effective tax rates (a figure that includes not only income tax rates but the implicit tax represented by reductions in benefits, among other things).
Both families pay a provincial income tax rate of 7.7 per cent. But once the effect of the clawback is added into the mix, the rates tilt to the disadvantage of the poorer family.
For the poorer family, the clawback adds four percentage points to its effective marginal rate, for a total of 11.7 per cent (a figure that does not include other levies, such as federal income tax). But the more well-to-do family pays a lower effective marginal rate, which drops to just 7.7 per cent once the clawback is paused. Of course, both households have benefits clawed back; even on that measure, the poorer family is at a disadvantage, since the $900 clawback represents a larger portion of its income.
Both families are significantly better off, both in dollar terms and compared with the previous program, which was limited to children under the age of 6, while the new program provides benefits until a child turns 18, said Iglika Ivanova, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. But she said it would be better if the clawback did not have a plateau.
But the regressive turn of tax rates does illustrate the complexities of programs that target benefits, rather than the now passé approach of paying the same amount to all households. “Managing marginal tax rates is the real art in policy design," said public policy analyst Richard August, who helped to expand Saskatchewan’s child support program in the 1990s.
The B.C. Finance Ministry did not agree to an interview, but in a statement it said that nearly 300,000 families in the province will receive payments. The cost of the program is budgeted at $380-million, nearly triple the $132-million being spent on the current childhood tax benefit. Part of that increase is due to older children being covered.
The ministry acknowledged in its statement that it did analyze marginal effective tax rates as part of the program’s design, and that such rates are an important factor, but not the only one.
The ministry did not provide a reason for the clawback plateau, but simple arithmetic holds a clue. With the plateau, households earning close to $97,500 with a child receive some benefit. But if the clawback were to apply to every dollar of income above $47,500, benefits would be eliminated once household income exceeded $65,000. The pause in the clawback spreads benefits to a much larger number of (better off) households, without an additional increase in the overall cost to the government.
