Beacon Hall Golf Club members vote on developer’s $250-million offer to buy course

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Beacon Hall Golf Club members vote on developer’s $250-million offer to buy course

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A course of the Beacon Hall Golf Club is seen in Aurora, Ont., on Nov. 25, 2020.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Globe and Mail

Can golfers put a value on their love for the game? If they could, the price tag is about $1-million at one Toronto-area course, Beacon Hall Golf Club.

Beacon Hall’s members were poised on Friday to turn down a $250-million offer for the property, or about $960,000 each, opting instead to keep playing on a course in Aurora, Ont., that consistently ranks among the top 10 in Canada.

The club’s 260 members, a crowd that draws heavily from Bay Street’s financial set, voted this week on the offer from real estate developer Treasure Hill Homes to purchase the 200-acre property. The sale would represent a lottery-sized payday, as Beacon Hall’s owners paid $40,000 to $80,000 to join, and until recently, no one expected to sell. They pay annual dues of more than $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

While the votes won’t be tallied until Friday evening at the earliest, a number of players at the 33-year-old club predict members will turn down the developer. The threshold for selling is high; two thirds must approve the sale.

In recent weeks, a group of passionate golfers at Beacon Hall ran a campaign titled “Return to Excellence” that advocated nixing the real estate play and investing several million dollars to improve the golf experience by replacing the greens, redoing some bunkers and expanding outdoor dining at the clubhouse.

Opting to keep Beacon Hall going, rather than cashing in, speaks to the appeal of playing golf at a top-tier course where you don’t need to call ahead for a tee time, you simply drive up and start swinging. It would also split the Beacon Hall community, as a significant number of members have pushed for a sale since the club first received serious overtures from developers two years ago.

Several long-time Beacon Hall players – retired executives who tee off 100 times a year – say the old guard resents about a dozen relatively new members who joined as an investment after learning the property could be sold.

At the other extreme, some members who are in favour of selling said the club’s board of directors handled the negotiations poorly, and could have got a higher offer for the property if they reached an agreement with neighbouring condominium owners who opposed development. Executives at Beacon Hall and Treasure Hill declined on Friday to comment before the result of the vote is announced.

Golf industry experts say Beacon Hall’s leaders will have work to do if the Treasure Hill offer is turned down.

“The first priority the Beacon Hall board must address is returning the club to the strong, vibrant golf culture they enjoyed prior to the development issue,” said John Usborne, president of golf club advisory firm ForeSight Consulting in Toronto. He said: “They must also develop a strategy to ensure the membership is not subjected to relentless efforts by developers to acquire the property for homes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Treasure Hill is offering Beacon Hall members $100-million up front and the remaining $150-million in five years – with golfers still able to play the course during that period. Privately owned Treasure Hill was founded in 2004 by 42-year-old entrepreneur and ardent golfer Nicholas Fidei. The developer has built more than 10,000 homes in the Toronto suburbs and Florida.

Treasure Hill says it would build homes on about 70 per cent of the course and turn the rest into parkland. When the potential sale was announced last November, Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas said developing Beacon Hall “would be a tremendous loss for the town.”

Golf enjoyed a resurgence across Canada last summer as a pandemic-friendly form of recreation, with record numbers of rounds played in June, July and August, according to Golf Canada, an industry association.

In recent years, bulldozers transformed a number of urban Canadian golf courses into neighbourhoods, as residential real estate prices soared and the number of ardent golfers declined.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies