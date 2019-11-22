Before Quadriga: How shady ventures in Gerald Cotten’s youth led to the creation of his ill-fated cryptocurrency exchange

When he was a 15-year-old in Belleville, Ont., Gerald Cotten was selling get-rich-quick schemes on online forums that taught him how to deceive investors and cover his tracks. Now he’s dead, and the secrets of Quadriga’s money are gone with him – but the digital trail of his early ventures is still here. The Globe spent months following where it led