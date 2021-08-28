Bell and Telus ask Federal Court to block Quebecor Inc.’s purchase of 5G airwaves in Western Canada

Open this photo in gallery Quebecor headquarters is seen in Montreal on October 6, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. are asking the Federal Court to block Quebecor Inc.’s purchase of 5G airwaves in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba, arguing that the Quebec telecom did not meet the requirements to bid on those blocks of spectrum in the most recent auction.

Quebecor’s Videotron Ltd. subsidiary spent $830-million to acquire 294 blocks of spectrum – airwaves used to transmit wireless signals – in the federal auction that took place between June 15 and July 23.

The airwaves, which are in the 3,500-megahertz range, are considered beachfront property for 5G because they combine capacity – the ability to carry large amounts of data – with coverage, or the ability to travel long distances. The fifth generation of wireless services provides much faster speeds and less lag time and promises to power emerging technologies such as smart cities and remote surgeries.

In a bid to encourage greater competition in the wireless market, Ottawa set aside up to 50 megahertz of spectrum for smaller carriers in areas where enough licenses were available. Videotron, which offers telecom services in Quebec and Ontario, was permitted to bid on the set-aside spectrum, allowing it to purchase the highly coveted airwaves at lower prices than what the three national carriers – BCE’s Bell Canada, Telus and Rogers Communications Inc. – paid.

Quebecor’s president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau has said that acquiring the spectrum is the first step in the company’s expansion outside of its home province of Quebec. During a recent conference call, Mr. Péladeau said the telecom is planning to expand either by acquiring Shaw Communications Inc.’s wireless business, should the Competition Bureau force its sale as a condition to approving a merger between Rogers and Shaw, or by becoming a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO. (The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission recently issued a ruling that requires the Big Three national wireless carriers and SaskTel to open up their networks to eligible regional players who wish to become MVNOs.)

In documents filed with the Federal Court on Thursday, Bell and Telus argue that Videotron should not have been eligible to bid on set-aside spectrum in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba because the telecom is not “actively providing commercial telecommunications services to the general public” in those regions, as stipulated by the auction rules.

Quebecor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bell and Telus said they asked Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the federal ministry that regulates spectrum, to explain why Videotron was permitted to bid on set-aside spectrum on those three provinces.

The national carriers claim that ISED refused to disclose the details of Videotron’s application, saying only that the telecom had indicated it provides over-the-top business internet services in those areas through its affiliate, Fibrenoire Inc. (Over-the-top is a method of providing services that users access through an internet connection that each procures separately from a provider of their choice.)

Videotron bought Fibrenoire, a company that provides businesses with fibre-optic connectivity services, for $125-million in 2016.

“That Fibrenoire does not provide telecommunications services through its own network facilities in Manitoba, Alberta, or British Columbia is publicly acknowledged by Fibrenoire itself. Fibrenoire describes its network facilities as being offered ‘exclusively’ to business customers in Quebec and Ontario,” Bell wrote in court documents.

Bell added that Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne “could not have properly concluded that Vidéotron was a set-aside-eligible bidder. Rather, the Minister appears to have accepted Vidéotron’s application without conducting its own analysis or review.”

Mr. Champagne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bell and Telus are requesting an order prohibiting the federal government from issuing the licenses in question to Videotron. They are also asking that any licenses that have already been issued be revoked and that any bands of set-aside spectrum that Quebecor’s subsidiaries won in those three provinces be put back on the auction block.

