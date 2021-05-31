 Skip to main content
Bell Canada accelerates network investments amid favourable regulatory rulings

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada says favourable regulatory rulings have allowed it to accelerate its network investments by an additional $500-million over the next two years.

Meanwhile, independent telecom TekSavvy Solutions Inc. is asking the federal cabinet to reinstate a 2019 decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that lowered the rates that large phone and cable companies can charge smaller internet service providers for access to their broadband networks.

Teksavvy, a Chatham, Ont.-based independent internet service provider (ISP), is also asking Ottawa to remove CRTC chairman Ian Scott, or at least force him to recuse himself from future decisions on similar matters.

The CRTC requires large telecoms to sell network access to independent ISPs, such as Teksavvy and Distributel Communications Ltd., who then sell internet service to their own customers.

In August, 2019, the commission slashed the rates large telecoms can charge smaller providers for access to their networks. The ruling sparked legal and regulatory challenges from the phone and cable companies, who argued the new rates were so low that they would hamper network investments.

Last week, after a lengthy review, the CRTC reversed its 2019 ruling, saying it found significant errors that cast doubt on the correctness of the decision. Instead, the commission said it will maintain the interim rates that have been in place since 2016, with some minor adjustments.

The decision follows a recent ruling by the CRTC to force the Big Three national wireless carriers – Bell, Telus Corp. and Rogers Communications Inc. –  and SaskTel to sell access to their networks to regional competitors who commit to building their own network infrastructure.

The regulator opted for a middle ground between the requests of consumer advocates and companies such as Teksavvy, which were seeking network access for competitors with no wireless airwaves or infrastructure, and the big telecoms, which have opposed any form of mandated access.

Bell CEO Mirko Bibic said “greater regulatory stability” stemming from the recent rulings will allow the telecom to more rapidly expand its fibre-optic broadband and fifth-generation wireless networks.

The Montreal-based telecom announced earlier this year that it would invest an additional $1-billion to $1.2-billion into its networks over the next two years, on top of its usual $4-billion a year in spending. Now, the company is boosting that amount to $1.5-billion to $1.7-billion in additional investment.

“The policy approach of the federal government and the CRTC is an expression of confidence in our country’s future and the importance of network investment to ensure consumers and businesses have access to next-generation communications services in a digital economy,” Mr. Bibic said in a statement.

“We expect communications providers of all kinds to also step up with investments and innovations of their own to drive competition and deliver outstanding value to Canadians nationwide.”

