BCE Inc. BCE-T boosted its first-quarter profit and revenue as it added new wireless and internet customers.

The telecom reported $5.85-billion in revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, up 2.5 per cent from $ 5.71-billion during the same period last year.

Its profit for the quarter came to $934-million, up 36 per cent from $687-million a year ago. The earnings amounted to 96 cents per share, up from 71 cents per share a year ago.

The company attributed the increased profit to higher earnings, higher “other” income and lower severance, acquisitions and other costs compared to the year-ago period.

“This is the first quarter since the start of the pandemic in which our consolidated financial results surpassed pre-COVID levels and I am very proud of the Bell team for their continued focus on operational excellence, and all that they’ve done over the past two years to deliver for our customers,” BCE’s chief executive Mirko Bibic said in a statement.

BCE’s Bell Canada added 34,230 net new postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter and lost 2,054 prepaid customers. (Postpaid subscribers are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, while prepaid customers pay upfront for wireless services.)

The telecom also added 26,024 net new residential high-speed internet subscribers and lost 8,361 television subscribers.

