BCE Inc.’s BCE-T Bell Canada is asking the federal court for leave to appeal a recent decision by Canada’s telecom regulator, saying the regulator committed an error of law and exceeded its jurisdiction when it ordered Bell to share access to its fibre network with competitors.

Bell is also seeking an interim stay of the decision pending the court’s decision on leave and the appeal.

In legal documents set to be filed in the Federal Court of Appeal, Bell said it would face “irreparable harm” and numerous unrecoverable costs if the order is not stayed and ultimately overturned.

On Nov. 6, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ordered Bell and Telus to offer wholesale internet service over its fibre-to-the-premises networks in Ontario and Quebec on a temporary basis, within six months. The regulator will hold public hearings next February to decide whether it will make the measures permanent.

Following the decision, Bell said that it would reduce planned network investment by more than $1-billion in 2024-25, including a minimum of $500-million to $600-million next year.

It also set interim rates for this access that independent, or wholesale, internet service providers must pay to access the fibre networks, calling these prices “workable” for smaller providers.

The CRTC said the decision reflects its effort to improve affordability and provide more internet options to consumers. At the time of its decision, it said it had found in a study that the number of subscribers served by independent wholesale-based competitors in Ontario and Quebec had dropped by 47 per cent between the end of 2018 and 2022.

In its upcoming filing, Bell says the CRTC committed an error of law by applying the wrong legal tests to arrive at its decision, and that it adopted a procedurally unfair process in failing to inform affected stakeholders of the test it did use.

Bell said it would be harmed through the loss of customers and revenues, the reallocation of funds from other more “economically beneficial” uses and through unrecoverable costs to implement the fibre services.

The company estimates it will be required to spend $4.7-million to build the required systems, and will need to spend $30-million for training and equipment, at least $14-million of which will be unrecoverable should the appeal be allowed.

This is the first time it had mandated “aggregated” network access, which includes both access facilities – the local wires to the individual homes or businesses – and the transport facilities, or the longer-distance transport routes between them. Since 2015, incumbents have been required to provide access to local connections, but not the transport facilities.