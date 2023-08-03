Open this photo in gallery: The Bell Canada is seen in Ottawa in this file photo. BCE, Bell's parent company, reported higher revenue in the latest quarter but a lower profit as costs rose.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

BCE Inc. BCE-T boosted its second-quarter revenue as it added new wireless and internet customers but saw its profit fall due to higher expenses.

BCE, the parent company of Bell Canada, had $6.07-billion in revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, up 3.5 per cent from a year ago when it reported $5.86-billion of revenue.

Its profit fell sharply to $397-million, down 39 per cent from $654-million during the same quarter last year. That amounted to 37 cents per share, down from 66 cents per share.

The company attributed the decline to higher expenses, including a $377-million non-cash loss on its share of an obligation to repurchase at fair value a minority stake in one of its joint venture equity investments, as well as higher interest expenses, increased depreciation and amortization expense and higher income taxes.

The Montreal-based company also saw higher costs related to its workforce reduction initiative. BCE announced back in June that it was eliminating roughly 1,300 positions as part of a significant reorganization.

After adjusting for severance, acquisition and other costs, net equity losses on investments and other items, BCE had $722-million in profit, down 8.7 per cent from $791-million a year earlier.

The adjusted earnings amounted to 79 cents per share, down from 87 cents per share during the same period last year.

Analysts had been expecting 80 cents per share of adjusted earnings and $6.06-billion of revenue, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

The telecom added 111,282 net new postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter, up 33.8 per cent from a year ago when it added 83,197 postpaid customers. (Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they have used, whereas prepaid customers pay up front for wireless services.)

“We achieved these results against the backdrop of declining prices, demonstrating that our industry is delivering the highest quality services at decreasing prices, despite persistent inflation,” Mirko Bibic, BCE’s president and CEO, said in a statement.