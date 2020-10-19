 Skip to main content
Bell Media president departs, to be replaced by vice-chair

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Bell Media president Randy Lennox, shown in Toronto in 2019, joined BCE’s Bell Media in 2015.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Bell Media president Randy Lennox, a prominent entertainment industry executive and former head of Universal Music Canada, is leaving the company next year.

Mr. Lennox, whose departure is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021, will be replaced by BCE Inc. vice-chair Wade Oosterman.

Mr. Lennox joined BCE’s Bell Media in 2015 as president of content and broadcasting. He was promoted to president of Bell Media in 2017.

BCE’s chief executive Mirko Bibic praised Mr. Lennox for accelerating Bell’s content creation strategy by investing in Pinewood Toronto Studios and the French-language television network Noovo in Quebec, and for securing exclusive partnerships with international brands such as HBO Max, Starz and iHeartRadio.

“In a rapidly evolving media industry, Randy solidified Bell Media’s position as Canada’s No. 1 multimedia brand," Mr. Bibic said in a statement Monday.

Bell Media has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as advertisers pulled back spending, live events and TV productions were cancelled, and major sports leagues suspended their seasons.

The division’s second-quarter operating revenue dropped 31 per cent to $579-million and the company took $452-million in impairment charges related to some of its TV and radio properties. However, Mr. Bibic said in August that the division was beginning to turn the corner.

“We have started to see signs of improvement,” Mr. Bibic said during the company’s most recent earnings earnings call on Aug. 6, noting that the retail, food and automotive industries have started advertising again.

Mr. Oosterman, who will take on Mr. Lennox’s role, has been at Bell for 14 years and was already overseeing the media businesses as its group president. His previous roles include heading up Bell Mobility and residential services and serving as Bell’s chief brand officer.

Bell also announced on Monday that senior vice-president Devorah Lithwick has been appointed chief brand officer, effective January, 2021.

