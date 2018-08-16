Bell Media signs licensing deal with Vice, months after Rogers cut ties

Open this photo in gallery The control room for Vice Canada's 24-hour channel Viceland is seen in this 2015 file photo. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

In a bid to attract younger viewers to its TV channels and digital services, Bell Media has struck a long-term licensing deal with Vice Media. The agreement includes the rights to a library of Vice programming as well as new shows airing on its U.S. network Viceland.

In January, Bell competitor Rogers Media Inc. ended its own deal with Vice, taking the Viceland station off the air in Canada and transferring its interest in a Canadian production studio back to Vice. According to sources, the TV station was losing money as it struggled with low ratings, and did not meet targets for subscriber growth even though it was carried by all major cable and satellite companies in Canada.

Bell’s deal, announced on Thursday, is structured differently. Rather than resurrecting the Viceland channel in Canada, Bell will become the exclusive broadcaster for Viceland programming on its own channels, including Much and MTV Canada, beginning this fall. Vice content will also appear on CraveTV, Bell’s subscription digital streaming service, and on the new CTV Super Hub, a streaming option launching soon. Vice programming will also appear on Bell’s mobile app, Snackable TV, which was unveiled earlier this year in an attempt to draw in viewers looking for shorter videos on mobile devices. In addition to new programming, Bell will have the rights to more than 650 hours of previously produced content from the Vice library.

Story continues below advertisement

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, it will be far less expensive than the one that Rogers first announced in 2014 under former CEO Guy Laurence. That deal included a commitment of $50-million from each company to pay for Canadian staff, to operate the Viceland channel, and to build studio and production facilities in Canada. Rogers spent another $50-million to create Canadian content through that studio.

By contrast, Bell will not be operating a separate channel, paying for staff or investing in any new facilities, though the company did say it would consider opportunities for co-productions with Vice. Bell announced that it has already commissioned a sequel to the documentary Dopesick, which was produced as a partnership between Vice and CTV’s current affairs show W5. The documentary explored the roots of the opioid crisis in Alberta. Bell Media’s relationship with Vice began last year when it announced a deal to broadcast Vice News Tonight and to partner on that documentary.

TV companies have seen the competitive landscape shift significantly in recent years as digital streaming services have lured viewers away. The number of households with a TV subscription through cable, satellite or IPTV in Canada has been declining for the past four years. Bell’s response has been to build its own streaming service, CraveTV, and it is hoping that adding Vice content geared toward younger viewers will help attract new subscribers.

Vice.com will continue to stream videos on its own site. However, as part of the agreement, any shows that Bell places on digital services that require a log-in means viewers will have to sign in with proof of a subscription from a Canadian television provider.

With files from Christine Dobby