Bell Media signs Quibi deal, announces shows for the upcoming streaming platform

Bell Media says it is has formed a Canadian partnership with the star-studded, mobile streaming platform Quibi that will roll out next month.

The telecommunications company says Quibi launches in Canada on April 6 with subscriptions priced at $6.99 per month or $9.99 per month for an ad-free version.

Bell Media says CTV News and TSN will produce two daily shows for the platform, which will also carry programming from Steven Spielberg, Idris Elba and Chrissy Teigen.

Story continues below advertisement

The Los Angeles-based Quibi bills itself as a mobile-first media platform that will deal in short-form video entertainment from marquee names that’s meant to be watched only on smartphones.

Quibi, which is short for quick bites, will feature episodes of shows that clock in at 10 minutes or less.

Quibi has raised more than $1 billion in funding from Sony Pictures Entertainment, WarnerMedia, Disney, Viacom and NBC Universal.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.