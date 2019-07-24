 Skip to main content

Report on Business Bell Media to buy Quebec TV network and Noovo video service from Groupe V

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Bell Media to buy Quebec TV network and Noovo video service from Groupe V

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

The transaction will add French-language conventional TV to Bell Media Quebec’s programming portfolio.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Bell Media has an agreement to buy Quebec-based Groupe V Media’s conventional TV network and Noovo video-on-demand service for an undisclosed price.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and doesn’t include Groupe V’s specialty channels Elle Fictions and Max.

The transaction will add French-language conventional TV to Bell Media Quebec’s programming portfolio, a subsidiary of BCE’s telecommunications and media group said in a statement Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Controlled by Quebec’s Remillard family, Groupe V Media is a private company that counts three other shareholders, two of which are owned at arm’s length by the province: Investissement Quebec and the Caisse pension fund manager. Together with the Fonds de solidarite FTQ, a labour-sponsored fund, they had a stake of 45 per cent as of 2014.

In 2013 Groupe V announced the acquisition of the MusiquePlus and MusiMax specialty channels from Bell Media.

Maxime Remillard, Groupe V Media’s founder and president, said in a statement that Bell Media will ensure the survival of the francophone conventional television network in a rapidly changing market.

“The industry in which we are evolving is constantly, deeply and rapidly changing,” Remillard said in a release. “Bell Media will certainly allow V to continue to evolve and reach out to the Quebec public on a massive scale.”

Besides its flagship TV station is in Quebec City, Groupe V owns stations in Montreal, Saguenay, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivieres and affiliate stations in three other Quebec communities.

Bell Media owns the CTV Montreal English Channel along with two-dozen other stations in 14 communities.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the local Francophone production community in delivering highly engaging original programming on V,” Bell Media Quebec president Karine Moses said in a release.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter