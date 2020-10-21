Bell, TD partner with post-secondary institutions on mentorship program for Black students

A newly launched non-profit offering mentorship and training to Black college and university students is looking to increase diversity in the upper ranks of Canadian corporations.
Dubbed the Onyx Initiative, the program will provide Black students and recent graduates with coaching and online training on everything from crafting a cover letter to acing a job interview to conflict resolution. It will also connect those students with prospective employers.
“You can think of Onyx as providing a bridge between academia and corporate partners," said Wayne Purboo, who co-founded the program alongside his wife, Nigela Purboo.
"We’re really there to serve both sides, by improving the talent pool and exposing the talent pool to corporate Canada.”
BCE Inc.'s Bell Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Manulife Financial Corp. and PwC Canada are among the program’s corporate sponsors. Other partners include the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism (CILAR); Ryerson, McMaster and Brock Universities; and George Brown College.
Onyx will also function as a staffing agency, providing companies with access to its talent pool. A number of Canadian corporations have increased their targets recently for representation of employees who are Black, Indigenous and people of colour (collectively known as BIPOC) in their leadership and executive ranks amid a growing movement to combat systemic racism and bias.
Bell boosted its target for BIPOC representation in senior management to at least 25 per cent by 2025, and for its intern and graduate hires to at least 40 per cent.
TD, meanwhile, committed last July to increasing minority executive representation by 50 per cent by 2025; the announcement followed an earlier promise to double its share of Black executives by 2022. If the bank meets its targets, visible minority employees will make up more than a quarter of its leaders, CEO Bharat Masrani said in a memo.
Manulife has vowed to increase BIPOC representation in director-level and above roles by 30 per cent in Canada and the United States by 2025.
Black graduates from postsecondary schools are underrepresented in high-paying occupations compared to their white counterparts, according to data from Statistics Canada. That gap is caused by a combination of factors, including less access to social networks and mentorship opportunities, said Ms. Purboo. Some corporations, meanwhile, don’t know how to identify BIPOC talent, she added.
“This gap starts very early and it perpetuates itself in future years, because these candidates tend to enter the job market in their fields later in life, which leads to insufficient tenure for executive roles," Ms. Purboo said.
But it’s not only about doing the right thing, she adds. For companies, having a more diverse talent pool makes financial sense, by providing fresh perspectives and insights that can bolster the business.
The couple, which has three university-aged sons, was spurred into action earlier this year after scenes of police brutality in the United States sparked mass protests. “In the wake of that global social justice movement we felt that call to action," said Ms. Purboo.
Over the next few months, Onyx will be recruiting its first cohort of about 200 students. The organization has seen “significant demand” from Canadian companies said Mr. Purboo, a media and telecom entrepreneur who co-founded QuickPlay Media, a video streaming platform that was acquired by AT&T in 2016.
“At this point in time we have an opportunity to actually have a generational impact by creating this," said Mr. Purboo.
“For Nigela and I this is really an intervention. Our long-term goal is that we can shut down Onyx because hiring practices are more just. This is not something that we would like to see exist beyond our lifetime.”
