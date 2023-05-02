Better For It Season 1
People love to share their wins, but shy away from telling us about their losses. And yet, the best business leaders and entrepreneurs know that failure is a big part of making something worthwhile. Better For It is a brand-new business podcast from The Globe and Mail, which explores how our mistakes shape us. Join host Temur Durrani, as he speaks to noteworthy Canadian entrepreneurs who failed, learned from their mistakes and built back better
S1 Episode 0 Coming soon: Better For It
About the host
Temur Durrani is a business and technology reporter at The Globe and Mail, based in Toronto. He joined The Globe after most recently working at BNN Bloomberg, where he reported national business stories for broadcast and digital audiences. Prior to that, he was a staff reporter at The Winnipeg Free Press, The Toronto Star, iPolitics Canada and the New Brunswick Telegraph-Journal. A globe-trotting newshound originally from British Columbia, Temur has covered protests in Hong Kong, graffiti art in India and Pakistan, crashes in Alaska, crime in the GTA, federal politics in Ottawa, small business in the Maritimes, finance on the Prairies, and even the Raptors’ historic run to the NBA final. He speaks six languages fluently or conversationally (guess which ones!) and loves a good meme.