BHP CEO Mike Henry says mining company will remain disciplined as it chases Anglo American acquisition

Open this photo in gallery: Mike Henry, CEO of Australian mining company BHP, standing beside a photograph of the company’s Jansen potash project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada, is photographed on Oct 17, 2023.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The Canadian head of BHP Group Ltd. says the world’s biggest mining company will remain disciplined as it chases an acquisition of struggling competitor Anglo American PLC, as concerns arise about the complexity and timelines around its US$43-billion proposal.

Speaking at a mining conference in Miami, BHP chief executive Mike Henry said that while its twice-rejected proposal remains “quite compelling,” he signalled the Australian miner won’t overpay in its efforts to win over Anglo.

“We have a very, very hard-won reputation for discipline when it comes to capital allocation and we do not take that lightly,” he said.

London-based Anglo on Tuesday announced an alternative plan aimed at fending off BHP’s advances that will see it attempt to unload large swaths of the business. Anglo is looking at selling its metallurgical coal, diamonds and nickel businesses, and demerging its platinum segment. The company is hoping to streamline Anglo to zero in on its copper and iron ore businesses.

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad in a statement said that “a radically simpler business” will result in better operational performance and drive down costs. Anglo is urging shareholders to back its plan, after it rejected on Monday a second takeover proposal from BHP that was about 15 per cent higher than its original approach.

Similar to Anglo’s new restructuring plan, BHP’s proposal contains many moving parts, and is contingent on Anglo ridding itself of key problem assets, including spinning off its control stakes in two South African companies, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Kumba Iron Ore.

Mr. Henry was asked after his presentation on Tuesday about the difficulties of executing on its plan given the complexity involved.

He replied that he believed it was “wholly executable,” and cited several examples of successful spin outs that both BHP and Anglo have conducted in the past.

“The path towards spinning businesses out is relatively clear,” he added.

BHP in the past has walked away from M&A when it has gotten too expensive. A few years ago, it abandoned its plan to buy Canadian junior mining company Noront Resources Ltd. after going head-to-head with Australian competitor Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd.

But unlike that deal, so far, no other bidder has stepped up to counter BHP’s proposal for Anglo.

Anglo over the past year has performed poorly and its share price had fallen steeply, making it vulnerable to a takeover.