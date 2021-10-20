 Skip to main content
// //

Report on Business

BHP outbids Wyloo as fight for Ring of Fire operator Noront intensifies

Niall McGeeMining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
A view of a new nickel sulphate plant that global miner BHP Group is building to service the battery industry at its Nickel West operations, south of Perth, Australia August 2, 2019.

Melanie Burton/Reuters

BHP Group Ltd. has increased its bid for Ring of Fire operator Noront Resources, outgunning fellow Australian mining heavyweight Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd.

Melbourne-based BHP said it will pay 75 cents a share in cash for Toronto-based Noront Resources, five cents higher than Wyloo is willing to pay. Noront’s board has also backed BHP’s latest bid, and is recommending shareholders tender to BHP.

Wyloo holds 37. 2 per cent of Noront’s shares, and said it has no intention of tendering to BHP. However, BHP doesn’t need Wyloo’s support for its bid to succeed. The threshold for success is at least 50 per cent of the shares it doesn’t already own, or 48.15 per cent.

“We’re pretty confident we’re going to get there, " Johan Van Jaarsveld, chief development officer with BHP, said in an interview.

Investors will now watch to see if Wyloo elects to improve on BHP’s latest offer offer. Wyloo, backed by billionaire Andrew Forrest, has already shown it is willing to engage in a protracted and expensive fight for Noront.

In May, Wyloo proposed buying Noront for 31.5 cents a share. BHP in July bid 55-cents. Earlier this week, Wyloo upped its offer to 70 cents.

On Wednesday, shares in Noront traded at 82 cents, indicating that investors believe that an even higher offer is coming.

The scramble for Noront is centered on securing long-term supplies of critical minerals like nickel. While more engineering and study is needed, Noront’s Eagle’s Nest project in northern Ontario has the potential to produce high-grade nickel that could be fed into the North American electric-vehicle supply chain. The industrial commodity is a key component in lithium ion batteries.

Located 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, in the remote James Bay Lowlands of Ontario, the Ring of Fire contains promising - but unproven - deposits of nickel, copper and chromite. Once the epicentre of a staking frenzy, Noront failed to make significant progress in developing its projects in the area over the past decade, and began to run out of money.

One of the biggest impediments to development in the region a lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and high-speed internet. Noront had hoped for the provincial and federal governments to commit about $1.6-billion in capital to build an access road into the Ring of Fire, but little progress has been made. Noront’s mining camp is located in a swamp, about 300 kilometres north of the provincial highway network.

Mr. Van Jaarsveld said that BHP has done significant study on the capital costs and time commitment associated with developing the Ring of Fire, but the miner still sees significant value over a 40 or 50 year time horizon.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

