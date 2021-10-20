BHP outbids Wyloo as fight for Ring of Fire operator Noront intensifies

BHP Group Ltd. has increased its bid for Ring of Fire operator Noront Resources, outgunning fellow Australian mining heavyweight Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd.
Melbourne-based BHP said it will pay 75 cents a share in cash for Toronto-based Noront Resources, five cents higher than Wyloo is willing to pay. Noront’s board has also backed BHP’s latest bid, and is recommending shareholders tender to BHP.
Wyloo holds 37. 2 per cent of Noront’s shares, and said it has no intention of tendering to BHP. However, BHP doesn’t need Wyloo’s support for its bid to succeed. The threshold for success is at least 50 per cent of the shares it doesn’t already own, or 48.15 per cent.
“We’re pretty confident we’re going to get there, " Johan Van Jaarsveld, chief development officer with BHP, said in an interview.
Investors will now watch to see if Wyloo elects to improve on BHP’s latest offer offer. Wyloo, backed by billionaire Andrew Forrest, has already shown it is willing to engage in a protracted and expensive fight for Noront.
In May, Wyloo proposed buying Noront for 31.5 cents a share. BHP in July bid 55-cents. Earlier this week, Wyloo upped its offer to 70 cents.
On Wednesday, shares in Noront traded at 82 cents, indicating that investors believe that an even higher offer is coming.
The scramble for Noront is centered on securing long-term supplies of critical minerals like nickel. While more engineering and study is needed, Noront’s Eagle’s Nest project in northern Ontario has the potential to produce high-grade nickel that could be fed into the North American electric-vehicle supply chain. The industrial commodity is a key component in lithium ion batteries.
Located 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, in the remote James Bay Lowlands of Ontario, the Ring of Fire contains promising - but unproven - deposits of nickel, copper and chromite. Once the epicentre of a staking frenzy, Noront failed to make significant progress in developing its projects in the area over the past decade, and began to run out of money.
One of the biggest impediments to development in the region a lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and high-speed internet. Noront had hoped for the provincial and federal governments to commit about $1.6-billion in capital to build an access road into the Ring of Fire, but little progress has been made. Noront’s mining camp is located in a swamp, about 300 kilometres north of the provincial highway network.
Mr. Van Jaarsveld said that BHP has done significant study on the capital costs and time commitment associated with developing the Ring of Fire, but the miner still sees significant value over a 40 or 50 year time horizon.
