 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

BHP was rebuffed twice by Noront’s biggest shareholder before making takeover bid

Niall McGeeMining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

BHP Group Ltd. had designs on Ring of Fire exploration company Noront Resources Ltd . as early as the spring, but on two occasions its plans were stymied by Wyloo Metals Ltd., Noront’s biggest stakeholder.

Melbourne-based BHP on Tuesday made a $0.55 a share takeover offer for Noront, obliterating a previous $0.315 approach by fellow Australian company Wyloo Metals.

A regulatory filing this week shows that BHP first approached Toronto-based Noront in April with a proposal to acquire a 9.9 per cent stake in the company. While Noront was in favour of the arrangement, BHP needed the approval of Wyloo, the company’s biggest debt holder, before it could go ahead. Wyloo refused to give its consent.

Story continues below advertisement

BHP came back in May with a new offer to acquire 19.9 per cent of Noront at a 10 per cent premium to the recent market price. Once again, Wyloo didn’t play ball. “On May 17, 2021, Wyloo informed Noront that Wyloo had determined it would not provide its consent,” the document said.

Seemingly unbeknownst to BHP, Wyloo itself was interested in acquiring Noront. Later that month, Wyloo announced a proposal to buy the 77 per cent of the company it didn’t already own for $0.315 a share, a 31 premium to the market price.

Noront subsequently rebuffed the approach from Wyloo, and adopted a so-called “poison pill.” The legal manoeuvre makes it prohibitively expensive for Wyloo to buy Noront shares in the open market, thus preventing a creeping takeover.

While Noront is short on cash, its two suitors are flush. BHP is the biggest mining company in the world with a market value of US$183.6-billion while Wyloo is backed by mining magnate Andrew Forrest, one of the richest individuals in Australia.

Wyloo has only been invested in Noront since last December, when it acquired the debt and equity previously held by another private equity firm, Resource Capital Funds. Having bought in before the recent surge in commodity prices Wyloo could come away with a profit if it tenders its shares to BHP. But with a sizable position, it is well positioned for a tussle.

Like BHP, Wyloo has made it clear it is interested in widening its exposure to nickel. Investors will now wait to see if Wyloo can top BHP’s bid. Wyloo owns a 24.4-per cent stake in Noront, compared with BHP’s 3.7 per cent. Wyloo also holds a convertible loan, which it said it intends to convert to shares, which would bump up its stake to 37.3 per cent.

After drifting downward for years amid a slump in base metals prices, Noront is suddenly generating a bidding war. More than a decade ago, the Ring of Fire, situated 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario’s Far North, generated a once-in-a-generation prospecting rush.

Story continues below advertisement

Noront, which has been active in the region since the mid-2000s, had long promoted its projects as containing a treasure trove of “strategic” minerals, such as chromite, which is used in stainless steel production. But the company has never proven the economic case for its biggest projects, and has not persuaded the provincial and federal governments to invest the billions of dollars required to develop necessary infrastructure, such as an access road into the region. Noront’s mining camp is located about 300 kilometres north of the provincial highway network in a swamp.

While Noront is best known for its chromite discoveries, its Eagle’s Nest nickel project is what is driving interest from industry heavyweights. Nickel is one of a number of industrial metals that is increasingly being used in low emission power.

The commodity is prized in particular because it is a key input for electric car batteries. Nickel also represents for BHP one of what it refers to as its “forward facing” commodities, those that are used in greener energy applications. At the moment, nickel makes up only about 3 per cent of BHP’s revenue but the company has made no secret of its intentions to grow its business. Last week, BHP also signed a long-term contract to supply Tesla Inc. with nickel for its electric cars.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies