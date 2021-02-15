Bid to take Dorel private abandoned by Cerberus, controlling shareholders

Private equity giant Cerberus Capital Management and the controlling shareholders of Dorel Industries Inc. are abandoning their effort to take the Canadian consumer products company private following what appears to be insurmountable opposition to the idea from shareholders.
A deal between the purchasers and Dorel to buy the company for $16 per share in cash and turn it private has been terminated by mutual agreement, Montreal-based Dorel said in a statement Monday. A vote on the transaction that was to take place Tuesday has been cancelled.
The decision to end the agreement was unanimously approved by Dorel’s board, with senior executives party to the transaction recusing themselves from the deliberations, the company said. It comes after exchanges and discussions with many of its investors and a review of proxy votes submitted before a deadline of end of day last Friday.
“Independent shareholders have clearly expressed their confidence in Dorel’s future and the greater potential for Dorel as a public entity,” Dorel chief executive Martin Schwartz said in the statement.
“We sincerely appreciate the considerable time and effort Cerberus has devoted to this project. I thank our employees who have maintained an unwavering focus on Dorel’s operations throughout this period. Shareholder value enhancement remains our top priority and we look forward to continued growth with our excellent brands, worldwide consumer recognition and strong customer relations.”
Dorel announced on Nov. 2, 2020, that it had reached an agreement in principle with its controlling shareholders, the Schwartz and Segal families, to go private in a buyout led by Cerberus. The proposed takeover ran into opposition from almost the get-go, and the initial offer price had been increased by about 10 per cent to the current $16 a share.
Two large Dorel shareholders, Montreal-based investment management company Letko, Brosseau & Associates and San Francisco-based Brandes Investment Partners, which together hold about 19 per cent of Dorel shares, had said they intended to vote against the proposal on the grounds that it undervalues the company. Two major proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, recommended shareholders vote against the plan.
The controversy centred on two opposing views about whether Dorel can build on its current momentum and deliver consistent profits after several rocky years in which the Canadian company’s once high-flying shares tumbled to near penny-stock status. Barely four years ago, Dorel enjoyed a share price near $40, but the stock has crashed hard since then as the company struggled with restructuring initiatives.
Dorel advised its investors to get out, saying the business isn’t going to get better in the near term. It said the offer provides its shareholders with certainty of value and immediate liquidity in a context where the company has continuing “operational challenges” despite a tailwind from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has boosted demand for its bicycles and home furnishings.
Investors such as Letko, however, expressed confidence in the longer-term upside potential of Dorel stock. And they say the $16-a-share price offers them no reason to tender. The total value of the proposed transaction including assumed debt was about US$1-billion.
Dorel went public in 1987 after a merger between children’s gear manufacturer Dorel Co. and furniture maker Ridgewood Industries Ltd. Ridgewood founders Martin Schwartz, Alan Schwartz and Jeff Segel have been heavily involved since then, running Dorel as senior executives and acting as directors. Another family member, Jeffrey Schwartz, is chief financial officer.
Under the proposal, Mr. Schwartz and the other family shareholders would have rolled over their investment in exchange for an indirect equity interest of about 26.7 per cent in the Cerberus-led acquiring company. They would have stayed on as managers and share in a limited portion of future profits at a maximum rate of about 31.5 per cent, contingent on achieving certain performance levels, according to an explanation of their rollover agreement.
