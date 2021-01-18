Biden needs to show Canada some respect on Keystone XL pipeline, Kenney says

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says U.S. President-elect Joe Biden needs to show Canada some respect by sitting down to discuss the Keystone XL pipeline, and called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make it clear to the new administration that the project is vital to Canada’s economic interests and the relationship between the two countries.

News surfaced Sunday that Mr. Biden plans to terminate the project’s construction permit as one of his first acts in office, dealing a blow to Canadian efforts to get the pipeline built and jeopardizing the prospect of thousands of jobs in Alberta. Outgoing President Donald Trump in 2017 signed the construction permit.

“All we ask at this point is that President-elect Biden show Canada the respect to actually sit down and hear our case about how we can be partners in prosperity, partners in combating climate change, partners in energy security,” Mr. Kenney told media Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Surely the relationship between Canada and the United States is worth at least having that discussion.”

Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said Monday the Canadian government is not giving up trying to convince Mr. Biden to let the Keystone XL expansion project proceed.

In his statement, Mr. O’Regan touted the job benefits of the project, which would route Canadian oil through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska on its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

“Our government’s support for the Keystone XL project is longstanding and well known. And we continue to make the case for it to our American colleagues,” Mr. O’Regan said. “Canadian oil is produced under strong environmental and climate policy frameworks, and this project will not only strengthen the vital Canada-U.S. energy relationship, but create thousands of good jobs for workers on both sides of the border,” the minister said.

Last March, cash-strapped Alberta agreed to contribute US$1.1-billion to gain an ownership stake in Keystone XL that it planned to sell back to TC Energy Corp. after commercial operations begin. It also agreed to guarantee US$4.2-billion of debt related to the pipeline.

That leaves Alberta on the hook for about $1-billion if the pipeline isn’t completed, Mr. Kenney said Monday.

TC Energy’s 830,000 barrel-a-day Keystone project was approved by Canadian regulators in 2010 but blocked in 2015 by then-U.S. president Barack Obama. He heeded the advice at the time from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and environmentalists. The US$11.5-billion pipeline would carry Alberta oil to U.S. Midwest refineries.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Kenney said much has changed since TC Energy – formerly TransCanada – applied for permits for the project more than a decade ago, including “dramatically improved environmental performance.”

But Mr. Biden made it clear last year that he planned to cancel the president permit for pipeline should he win the election.

When he did win, Mr. Trudeau broached the issue in a November phone call with the president-elect. Later, Alberta signed contracts worth $1.1-million to lobby the incoming administration on energy trade, including Keystone.

Mr. Biden promised a clean-energy revolution during the election, and won the presidency with support from Democrats who want strong action on climate change.

After he won, the U.S. political action arms of TC Energy and Enbridge – which are both pushing pipelines into the States – spent thousands of dollars to back Republican candidates in an effort to prevent Democrat control of the house during the Georgia runoff senate election and, with it, the environmental agenda of Mr. Biden.

The two donated a combined US$12,500 to Republican David Perdue’s campaign. TC Energy, through TransCanada USA Services Inc., gave another US$2,500 to that of Republican Kelly Loeffler, according to the online records of the United States’ Federal Election Commission.

Story continues below advertisement

TC Energy hasn’t yet commented on the future of Keystone, but on Sunday – after news reports surfaced about Mr. Biden’s plans – the company announced a new sustainable initiative for the pipeline. The company said it will achieve net-zero emissions across project operations when it is placed into service in 2023, adding that the pipeline will be fully powered by renewable energy sources no later than 2030.

That’s another reason Mr. Kenney implored Ottawa to sit down with Mr. Biden and double-down on its case for Keystone.

“Here’s the very simple choice - either of the United States has access to environmentally responsible energy produced in a close democratic ally, or it becomes more dependent on foreign oil imports from Venezuela and other OPEC Dictatorships in the future,” he said.

Mr. Kenney also said the cancellation of the Keystone permit would create a worrying precedent that would allow the United States government to unilaterally stop border crossings of pipelines that already exist.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.