Report on Business

Biden push for competition draws concerns for Canadian National takeover of Kansas City Southern

Andrew Willis
A Canadian National Rail locomotive moves through the rail yard in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Andrew Vaughan/The Associated Press

President Joe Biden’s push to increase competition in the U.S. economy is stoking new concerns regulators will block Canadian National Railway Co.’s planned US$29.9-billion takeover of Kansas City Southern.

Mr. Biden rolled out a signature economic policy on Friday by signing an executive order that encourages federal agencies to move aggressively to limiting consolidation in sectors such as technology, health care and transportation. The new scrutiny on mergers and acquisitions comes as CN Rail seeks approval for its bid for KCS from the Surface Transportation Board (STB), the U.S. railway regulator.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. also bid for KCS, which operates in Mexico and the midwestern U.S., only to be trumped by its Canadian rival. Analysts said if regulators turn down the CN Rail takeover, Calgary-based CP Rail is likely to come back with a new offer. KCS share price dropped by 7 percent on Thursday on news of Mr. Biden’s planned executive order, then rose by 4 per cent early Friday.

CN Rail needs to clear two hurtles with U.S. regulators to acquire KCS, and the process is expected to take at least a year. First, the STB must approve CN Rail’s request to establish a voting trust, which would purchase KCS and oversee the railway. That decision is expected this summer. Then the STB would review the takeover, and if it signs off on the transaction, CN Rail would acquire the voting trust.

“We are assuming a low probability (i.e., ~10-20 percent) that CN Rail’s voting trust is approved later this month/early next by the STB,” said a team of transport analysts at investment bank Jefferies Group in a report on Friday. The analysts said: “Its preclusion would be a simple and very public act that would exemplify the Biden administration’s pursuit of a “trust-busting” reputation.”

CP Rail struck a friendly, US$25.2-billion takeover for KCS in March, only to be outbid by CN Rail the following month. If the CN Rail offer is blocked, Jefferies analysts said: “We believe CP Rail is prepared to move forward (at the right time) and our sense is that key policy makers and politicians view the Kansas City Southern/CP Rail transaction as either neutral to pro-competitive relative to the Kansas City Southern/CN Rail deal.”

Late Thursday, CN Rail put out a press release highlighting the customer-friendly elements of its takeover strategy. The release included a commitment to preserving “open gateways” that allow shippers to continue routing goods across both another railroad and the combined KCS and CN Rail networks.

CN Rail said former STB chief economist William Huneke called the open gateways commitment “a big deal.” In the Montreal-based railroad’s release, Mr. Huneke said: “This means continued competition, and we know that competition encourages lower rates, better service and innovation.”

Analysts said Mr. Biden’s executive order does not change how the STB operates, as the agency was always at arms length from the government, but does show a shift in sentiment against big business.

“it is not surprising that both Kansas City Southern and the broader rail complex sold off on the potential of the executive order as it was both unexpected and could both impact future mergers and pricing dynamics,” said a report on Friday from investment bank Raymond James. “The building momentum around curbing consolidation may simply put this merger in the wrong place at the wrong time as we do think the specter of this executive order is a setback.”

