Bird Construction acquiring Stuart Olson in $96.5-million deal

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Bird Construction Inc. will acquire Calgary-based construction services company Stuart Olson Inc. in a deal valued at $96.5 million.

The combined business would employ about 5,000 people across Canada and generate about $2.5 billion in annual revenue. It also expects $25 million in cost savings by the end of 2021.

Under the plan, Mississauga, Ont.-based Bird Construction will pay a combination of $30 million in cash and $66.5 million worth of common shares valued at $6.32 each.

Most of the payment will go to Stuart Olson’s lenders and debenture holders and $4 million will go to current shareholders of Stuart Olson.

The transaction will be facilitated by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., which will acquire Bird shares for $40 million cash.

Canso will end up with 18.8 per cent of Bird’s shares.

The deal, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, is expected to close by the end of the year.

