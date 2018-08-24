 Skip to main content

‘Birdathon’ gives wings to animal conservation charity Bird Studies Canada

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

‘Birdathon’ gives wings to animal conservation charity Bird Studies Canada

Paul Waldie European Correspondent

The donor: Kevin Shackleton

The gift: Raising $100,000 and climbing

The cause: Bird Studies Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Several years ago, Kevin Shackleton’s wife was looking through a list of local activities when she spotted a duck-identification seminar hosted by Ducks Unlimited.

Mr. Shackleton decided to go and was surprised by what he saw. “I was absolutely gobsmacked by the birds I could see so close to my home,” said Mr. Shackleton, a retired investment adviser who lives in Newmarket, Ont. That was April, 1989, and over the years, Mr. Shackleton became an active birdwatcher and executive member of a naturalist club. He also started participating in an annual fundraising event called a “birdathon,” which raises money for Bird Studies Canada, a charity that funds research and conservation programs.

The event runs each May and involves teams of birdwatchers identifying as many species as they can over a 24-hour period. Participants raise money from sponsors. Mr. Shackleton completed his 24th birdathon last May and he has raised more than $100,000 in total so far. His five-member team, the Warbler Hunters, identified 151 species in Simcoe County during last year’s birdathon, their best total ever. Mr. Shackleton, 65, said the team consists of people who are good at identifying birds by sight or song. “We take it seriously to spread the word about birding and conservation,” he added. “I tell people that the birds can’t ask you for money to protect their habitat or study them, but I can.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Globe and Mail guide
Back to school: Get the kids – and yourself – ready for September
We’ve rounded up the best of our back-to-school stories to help you ease into the transition
Woman making a sandwich for a school lunch
Globe and Mail event
EMBA Summit — Invest in Your Future
Monday September 10, 4:00pm – 8:30pm, Toronto. Free
Invest in your future