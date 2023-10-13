Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.
This week in business and investing: A prominent Toronto-based toy company just announced the biggest takeover in its history, worth US$950 million. Despite its growing portfolio, the company is still trading below prepandemic levels, but a recently-released movie might give their next reports a much-needed boost.
Meanwhile, Birkenstock’s IPO got off on the wrong foot, with its stock falling below its initial public offering price on Wednesday. And, Taylor Swift’s concert film is already making millions in presales, while shoe maker Crocs is teaming up with chocolatiers for a candy-themed clog just in time for Halloween.
Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Oct. 12.
a. TOY–T. Spin Master’s acquisition of Melissa & Doug is the largest takeover in the company’s history, worth US$950-million.
c. 4.0 per cent. Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 4 per cent in August, up from 3.3 per cent in July and the highest level since April.
b. US$100-million. The 169-minute movie follows Taylor Swift's sixth headlining concert tour (itself projected to gross $1-billion).
a. Air Canada. The thief allegedly presented a phony document to the airliner’s warehouse at Pearson airport and walked out with the loot, according to a lawsuit filed against Air Canada by Brink’s Inc.
b. Ben & Jerry’s. The company is a leader in the non-dairy ice cream market.
c. 12 per cent. It was the 10th-worst launch for a company worth more than US$1 billion.
c. Alan Tannenbaum. Currently the New York-based head of global investment and corporate banking, Mr. Tannenbaum will start in this role on Nov. 1.
a. Workplace gender pay gap. Claudia Goldin, a Harvard University professor, was awarded the Nobel economics prize on Monday for research that helps explain why women around the world are less likely than men to work and to earn less money when they do. Ms. Goldin is just the third woman, and first solo award winner, to win the prize.
d. US$1.4-million. Authorities say the crime ring stole more than US$1.4 million in merchandise from Home Depot and resold it on eBay.
b. Hershey’s and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. The clog maker debuted its limited edition candy bar shoe last month.
c. 20 and 25 per cent. The deal includes wage increases for production workers of almost 20 per cent over three years, and 25 per cent for skilled tradespeople.