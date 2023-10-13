Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: A prominent Toronto-based toy company just announced the biggest takeover in its history, worth US$950 million. Despite its growing portfolio, the company is still trading below prepandemic levels, but a recently-released movie might give their next reports a much-needed boost.

Meanwhile, Birkenstock’s IPO got off on the wrong foot, with its stock falling below its initial public offering price on Wednesday. And, Taylor Swift’s concert film is already making millions in presales, while shoe maker Crocs is teaming up with chocolatiers for a candy-themed clog just in time for Halloween.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Oct. 12.