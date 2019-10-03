 Skip to main content

Report on Business Bitcoin miner Hut 8 will be first cryptocurrency firm to list on TSX through Sandbox initiative

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Bitcoin miner Hut 8 will be first cryptocurrency firm to list on TSX through Sandbox initiative

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian bitcoin miner Hut 8 says it will be the first cryptocurrency-focused company listed on the TSX thanks to a new initiative launched by the exchange.

Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

Canadian bitcoin miner Hut 8 says it will be the first cryptocurrency-focused company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange thanks to a new initiative launched by the exchange.

The TSX Sandbox program announced in April allows for some exemptions to listing requirements so that more novel or exceptional companies may gain access to the exchange.

Hut 8 CEO Andrew Kiguel says the company has met all the key requirements of a main board listing except raising money through a public prospectus, though it has raised over $100 million through private placements and debt.

Story continues below advertisement

The company, which is already listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, operates data centres in Alberta that earn bitcoin through verifying bitcoin transactions by crunching complex equations.

The value of the company has fluctuated along with the price of bitcoin. Hut 8 listed at $5 in March last year when bitcoin was trading at over US$10,000 and saw its shares dip to as low as 76 cents a year later when bitcoin was trading at about US$3,700.

Kiguel says the listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange will allow the company, which is trading at around $2 a share, to attract a wider investor base including institutional investors. Hut 8 will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Oct. 8.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter