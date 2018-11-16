BlackBerry buys California AI firm Cylance for $1.4-billion

BlackBerry Ltd. has agreed to buy Cylance Inc., a California cybersecurity company that uses artificial-intelligence technology to predict and potentially prevent cyberattacks, for US$1.4-billion in cash.

The former Waterloo, Ont., smartphone pioneer has spent the past five years shifting its focus to software security under chief executive officer John Chen. The company said the Cylance purchase would “immediately complement” its existing suite of services – in particular, its QNX-brand smart-vehicle software used by more than 120 million vehicles worldwide, and its secure-technology-management system for enterprise customers.

Cylance claims it can determine cybersecurity threats an average of 25 months before they become public knowledge; it will operate as an independent business unit within BlackBerry, with chief executive Stuart McClure reporting to Mr. Chen. In a presentation to investors, BlackBerry said that the transaction “accelerates the realization of our vision” of becoming a go-to vendor for large organizations and businesses to secure their ever-broadening suites of connected devices. The company will embed Cylance’s capabilities into BlackBerry Spark, the platform it announced in September that centralizes its device-management offerings for customers.

Rumours of the acquisition began swirling last week. Analyst Paul Treiber with RBC Dominion Securities said feedback with investors since then has been mixed. Its Toronto-listed shares fell 5 per cent from the end of last week to $11.65 before markets opened on Friday.

The company said it was the biggest acquisition in BlackBerry’s history; by comparison, its high-profile purchase of QNX from Harman International Industries Inc. in 2010 was valued at US$200-million. Analysts had long been speculating that a high-profile acquisition might be forthcoming as BlackBerry slowly built up its cash pile to more than US$1.7-million. “I’ve always said that we would be patient for the right asset, and believe we are obtaining a premium cybersecurity asset in Cylance,” Mr. Chen said on an analyst conference call Friday morning. ​

A preventative approach to cybersecurity, Mr. Chen said later on the call, was a prudent long-term investment for the now-security-focused company: "This is why we take flu shots, right? You want to be preventative – you don’t want to be responding to an illness.”

“On one hand, investors are enthusiastic about the long-term strategy and shift towards cybersecurity,” Mr. Treiber wrote in a research note Friday morning. “On the other hand, there are some concerns about the valuation multiple, the competitiveness of the endpoint management market and the reduction in BlackBerry’s net cash from $1.8B to likely $0.4B after the acquisition.”

In its most recent quarter, BlackBerry reported revenue of US$210-million, down 12 per cent year-over-year, in part because of a down-tick in enterprise-software income, but largely a result of a predicted decrease in service-access fees for its mobile operating-system software. The company reported a profit of US$43-million as costs from research and marketing fell and it benefited from a US$70-million fair-value adjustment on debentures.

Cylance was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, Calif., near Los Angeles. The company says it has 3,500 active enterprise customers, including a fifth of the Fortune 500. It closed a US$120-million funding round in June, at which point the company said its most recent annual revenue was US$130-million with more than 90-per-cent year-over-year growth.

The deal is expected to close by February, 2019, at the end of BlackBerry’s fiscal year. ​