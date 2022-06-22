Stockholders at BlackBerry Ltd. and CI Financial Corp. rejected the companies’ approach to executive compensation in “say on pay” votes at their annual shareholder meetings on Wednesday.

The companies did not announce the vote totals at their meetings on Wednesday afternoon, but both said they had received less than 50 per cent support for their executive-compensation practices. The detailed voting results will be reported later in regulatory filings.

The two failures doubled the number of Canadian companies to four that have received negative compensation votes from their shareholders so far in 2022.

For CI, it was the second year in a row the company failed to get 50 per cent support from shareholders for its pay approach. In 2021, CI received just 38.1 per cent of the votes cast.

According to research by Kingsdale Advisors done at the request of The Globe and Mail, only one company has had say-on-pay failures two years in a row since 2010: Copper Mountain Mining Corp., which flunked in 2019 and 2020.

Both CI and BlackBerry faced negative recommendations from major proxy advisers, which advise institutional investors on how to vote their shares. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS), Glass Lewis & Co. and Egan-Jones Proxy Research all recommended “no” votes on CI Financial’s pay measure. It was the second year in a row all three made a “no” recommendation at CI.

ISS and Glass Lewis also made negative recommendations at BlackBerry for the second year in a row. Egan-Jones recommended a “yes” vote at BlackBerry this year after recommending “no” in 2021.

The average support level in Canadian say-on-pay votes is above 90 per cent, according to research from compensation and governance-advisory firms. Both ISS and Glass Lewis expect companies to reach out to shareholders when they fail to get at least 80 per cent support.

The votes are advisory in nature and non-binding, which means shareholders do not have the power to override a board of director’s compensation decisions.

Phil Kurtz, BlackBerry’s deputy general counsel and corporate secretary, announced the result at the meeting, and said the company was “disappointed” in the result. BlackBerry will engage with shareholders after the meeting to get more feedback, he said.

CEO John Chen did not address the pay-vote failure directly in his presentation to shareholders, but concluded his comments on BlackBerry’s business by saying, “I know it’s been tough, but we’re doing the right thing.”

CI Financial lead director Thomas Muir did not comment when announcing the vote results at the company’s annual meeting Wednesday.

According to Globe research, CI chief executive Kurt MacAlpine saw one of the largest jumps in total compensation last year for CEOs in the Canadian wealth-management sector.

Mr. MacAlpine made $10.6-million in 2021, up more than 75 per cent from $6.01-million the prior year. His annual cash bonus jumped to $3.88-million from $1-million in the previous year, while his share awards rose to nearly $5.6-million from $4.2-million. His annual salary increased to $1,125,000 – up 40.6 per cent from $800,000 in 2020.

In 2021, ISS and Glass Lewis expressed concerns about the lack of performance criteria for much of CI’s variable pay plans. In its current proxy circular, CI said it had received similar feedback from its institutional shareholders, so the company began work in 2020 on a performance scorecard for Mr. MacAlpine. With the help of outside consultants, it introduced it in 2021.

However, ISS and Glass Lewis took issue with the scorecard and with other elements of the company’s pay plans for all executives. The two said CI still lacks performance-based, long-term stock awards as a regular part of pay plans for executives other than Mr. MacAlpine. ISS says the scorecard for incentive payments is based on annual performance, not long-term factors, and Glass Lewis believes there’s too much discretion involved in determining bonuses.

Both ISS and Glass Lewis said CI Financial should have done a better job at disclosure, shareholder engagement and improving the pay plans after the failed 2021 vote.

CI Financial’s shares rose steadily in 2021, peaking at $30.88 in November. Since then, however, they’ve lost more than half their value and hit a 52-week low of $13.85 on June 16.

BlackBerry has given CEO John Chen two “mega-grants” of stock, one when he joined in 2013 and another in 2018 designed to extend his stay for five years.

As part of the 2018 grant, he received five million shares that he would only earn, and be able to sell, if BlackBerry’s share price hit targets in five one-dollar increments from US$16 to US$20, each for a certain number of trading days. (The company’s stock was US$10.63 at the time.)

What no one foresaw was the bizarre meme-stock phenomenon that saw BlackBerry shares quadruple, briefly, in January, 2021. The shares opened the month at US$6.70, hit US$28.77 and then began to decline. They traded Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange at a little more than US$5.

That was enough to trigger vesting of three million of the five million shares last November. And Mr. Chen promptly sold nearly US$25-million worth of BlackBerry stock on the open market.

Glass Lewis says the meme-vesting of the BlackBerry stock awards “provides a case study that may be difficult to rival” when it comes to “mega-grants” of stock awards.

Just six Toronto Stock Exchange-listed companies in 2021 failed to get 50 per cent support. In 2022, BlackBerry and CI Financial join Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., which got 24.4 per cent support, and Enghouse Systems Ltd. which got 36.5 per cent support.

Agnico-Eagle spokesperson Natalie Frackleton said the company was “disappointed” with the results. CEO Sean Boyd made $15.69-million in 2021, up a little more than 10 per cent from 2020′s $14.20-million. While Agnico posted a modest rise in profit, its shares struggled in 2021, losing a dividend-adjusted 22.8 per cent of their value on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“We remain committed to the principles of pay for performance and alignment with shareholders and have been discussing the result with our stakeholders – we expect to disclose updates to our program in next year’s circular,” Ms. Frackleton said.

