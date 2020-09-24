BlackBerry reports near 6% rise in quarterly revenue

BlackBerry Ltd reported a near 6% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for its security software suite, Spark, and its QNX car software rose.
Total revenue for the second quarter ended Aug. 31 was $259-million, higher than analysts' estimates of $237.6 million, according IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net loss narrowed to $23-million, or 4 cents per share, from $44-million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.