BlackBerry shares jump as it beats expectations, narrows quarterly loss

Erstwhile smartphone pioneer BlackBerry Ltd. keeps planting signposts along the path to a turnaround, on Wednesday reporting a smaller loss in its most recent quarter than the year prior as its revenue from software and services rose to US$212-million.

That figure, up from US$182-million a year ago, also broke the record for the division’s revenue in an individual quarter, the company said — adding that about 70 per cent of that revenue was recurring, excluding intellectual-property licensing and professional services.

Shares were up more than 6 per cent in premarket trading.

BlackBerry’s net loss for the quarter ending in February was US$10-million, or 6 cents per diluted share, versus US$47-million or 9 cents a share a year earlier. Total revenue fell 19 per cent to US$233-million.

Even since that quarter ended, the company has made clear strides in its pivot to software and services. In the past week and a half – after it signed John Chen to a five-year contract extension as chief executive that could be worth up to US$300-million – BlackBerry landed two deals intended to strengthen its transition to a secure-software company.

The Waterloo, Ont. firm will license its QNX software and Certicom security technology to Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., giving it an upper hand in the luxury connected-car market. The company also announced it would provide security capabilities to Microsoft Corp. mobile products, bridging a divide with what was once a rival in the smartphone market.

The deals both nudged up BlackBerry’s share price, which has risen nearly 80 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange this past year. The company reported 3,500 enterprise customer orders for the most recent quarter. ​