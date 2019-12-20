BlackBerry shares rise as revenue growth gathers speed

BlackBerry Ltd.’s revenue growth accelerated in its most recent quarter, sending shares up more than 4 per cent in premarket trading even as the company reported a loss.
The Waterloo, Ont. enterprise software and security company reported US$267-million in revenue on Friday for the quarter ended in November. That rose 18 per cent, year-over-year – up from 16 per cent growth in the prior quarter, part of a slowdown that prompted investors to push its price to lows not seen since it first shipped smartphones a decade and a half earlier.
Since the arrival of chief executive officer John Chen in 2013, BlackBerry has moved away from its legacy smartphone business, gradually transitioning into providing secure data transmission services for government and business clients.
BlackBerry reported a loss of US$32-million for the quarter. It had a profit of US$59-million a year earlier. Its New York-listed shares were trading for US$6.05 just before 8 a.m. Friday.
The company’s president and chief operating officer, Brian Palma, unexpectedly resigned in November less than a year into the job. He oversaw the company’s internet-of-things business, overseeing its secure connected-device software and the BlackBerry Technology Solutions Group, which includes connected-car software group QNX.
Those all fit within the company’s internet-of-things division – a crucial segment in the company’s turnaround – which saw revenue fall 2 per cent to US$145-million.
