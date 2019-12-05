BlackRock executive Mark Wiseman exits investment firm for violating relationship policy

Mark Wiseman is leaving global asset manager giant BlackRock Inc. after violating the investment firm’s policy about personal relationships at work.
Mr. Wiseman, who was global head of active equities and chairman of BlackRock’s alternative-investing operations, joined the firm in New York three years ago after stepping down as chief executive officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
In a memo to employees Thursday, BlackRock chairman Larry Fink and president Rob Kapito said Mr. Wiseman violated the company’s “relationships at work policy,” but did not elaborate.
“Our culture has always been one of BlackRock’s greatest strengths, and it is deeply disappointing that two senior executives have departed the firm in the same year because of their personal conduct,” the memo said.
“This is not who BlackRock is. This is not our culture. We expect every employee to uphold the highest standards of behavior. This is especially critical for our senior leaders.”
Mr. Fink and Mr. Kapito added that it is fortunate BlackRock has employees who “recognize the importance of protecting our culture and speaking up when they are aware of violations of company policy.”
They said BlackRock moves “quickly and decisively” to deal with breaches of conduct.
Mr. Wiseman is married to Marcia Moffat, who is managing director and country head of BlackRock Canada, based in Toronto. She joined BlackRock in 2015.
In a memo that Mr. Wiseman sent to some of his colleagues Thursday, he said he is leaving the firm after engaging “in a consensual relationship with one our colleagues without reporting it” as required by BlackRock’s relationships at work policy.
“I regret my mistake, and I accept responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I feel incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in such a short time. I have the greatest respect for BlackRock, and I am confident that you all will continue to deliver excellence to our clients and redefine the future of our industry.”
He added he is committed “to doing everything I can to ensure an orderly transition.”
The investment firm said there are no changes to its alternatives business with Mr. Wiseman’s departure. Edwin Conway, global head of business alternatives, and Jim Barry, its chief investment officer, will continue to lead the operation, the company memo said.
Last July, Jeff Smith, the former head of global human resources, also departed Blackrock after ten years with the firm when he failed to adhere to a company policy. In October, Blackrock appointed Manish Mehta, who was head of markets and investments for BlackRock’s ETFs and Index Investments group, to replace Mr. Smith.
