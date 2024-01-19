Blackstone Inc., one of the world’s largest real estate investors, is jumping into the Toronto apartment market by bidding US$3.5-billion for rental property owner Tricon Residential Inc. TCN-N

On Friday, New York-based Blackstone announced a friendly takeover offer for Tricon, which has US$2.5-billion of apartment buildings under development in Toronto, and the potential to build US$1-billion of single family homes in the U.S. sunbelt.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is one of Toronto’s largest rental apartment owners. The company also owns 37,000 single family homes in cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Tampa and Phoenix.

“We are excited that our capital will propel Tricon’s efforts to add much needed housing supply across the U.S. and in Toronto, Canada,” said Nadeem Meghji, global co-head of Blackstone real estate, in a press release.

Blackstone is offering $15.17 per share for Toronto-based Tricon, a 30-per-cent premium to the stock’s closing price on Thursday, prior to the announcement of the offer. Blackstone currently owns approximately 11 per cent of Tricon’s shares on a fully diluted basis, after investing US$300-million in convertible preferred shares in 2020.

Tricon chair Peter Sacks said in a press release the real estate company ran a sales process and “concluded that the transaction with Blackstone is in the best interests of Tricon and its shareholders, and that the transaction price represents compelling and certain value.”

Tricon shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. On Friday, Tricon’s stock price jumped by 28 per cent to $14.93 on news of the takeover, slightly below Blackstone’s offer.

