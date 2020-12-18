Bloomberg, Ontario securities regulator reach settlement over alleged unauthorized fixed-income trades

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Bloomberg, Ontario securities regulator reach settlement over alleged unauthorized fixed-income trades

Greg McArthurSecurities regulation reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Two subsidiaries of Bloomberg LP have agreed to pay $3.1-million in penalties to settle allegations they allowed Canadian institutional investors to make more than $230-billion in fixed-income trades without the proper authorization.

Bloomberg Trading Facility Ltd., which is based in Britain and operates an electronic platform for buying and selling financial instruments, had been permitted in 2017 by the Ontario Securities Commission to allow Ontario users to trade, on the condition that such trading was limited to swaps, and not in fixed-income securities.

But in October, 2018, Bloomberg discovered a gap in the company’s technological controls that had allowed traders physically located in Ontario to engage in sell-side fixed-income trading and alerted the Ontario regulator, an OSC panel heard on Friday. In total, the platform had facilitated $228-billion in fixed-income trades.

Story continues below advertisement

Bloomberg Trading Facility BV, another Bloomberg subsidiary based in the Netherlands, also allowed $4.4-billion in fixed-income trades by Ontario users from 2019 until this year, the panel heard. The OSC found that both companies had “onboarded” Ontario clients before they had received any authorization from the commission to do so – facts that were omitted from their disclosures to the regulator.

As part of its settlement, the companies agreed to pay back $663,305.20 in fees generated by the trades, as well as pay a penalty of $2.5-million. The settlement agreement emphasizes that, although neither Bloomberg company is domiciled in Ontario, they needed to obtain authorization before permitting Ontario users to trade.

The settlement states that foreign trading platforms such as those offered by Bloomberg “must provide candid, accurate and complete information” when they apply for permission to host Ontario traders.

Bloomberg co-operated with the OSC and launched an internal investigation when the improper trading was brought to its attention, the settlement agreement states. The company provided numerous records, including witness interviews, as well as the conclusion of its internal probe. That investigation found “no evidence of dishonest conduct or any intention to deceive,” the agreement states.

The probe also found “no evidence of any intention to withhold information” from the OSC that was required to be provided, Lawrence Ritchie, a lawyer for Bloomberg, told the commission.

The settlement agreement allows both companies to apply for new orders that will allow their Ontario-based clients to trade in both swaps as well as fixed-income securities. The OSC cited the important role that the platforms play in providing liquidity to Ontario users, and the potential disruption to the capital markets if such trading activity was interrupted.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies