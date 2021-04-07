 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

BMO CEO Darryl White urges regulators to prepare measures to cool the housing market

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

BMO CEO Darryl White Darryl says it's too soon to determine whether renewed lockdown measures 'actually might have a dampening effect' on the housing market.

Dario Ayala/For The Globe and Mail

The chief executive of Bank of Montreal says policy makers and regulators should “plan urgently” in case they need to step in to help cool overheating housing markets – but adds that they should wait and see what happens in the coming weeks.

Markets in some parts of Canada are “literally evolving weekly,” Darryl White said in an interview Wednesday after BMO’s annual shareholders meeting. Some of the activity comes from demand that has been pulled forward amid the pandemic, adding fuel to the typically busy spring season, he said. And while there is “a reasonable supply” of new listings, too few new homes are being built, he said, leaving “an imbalance” with rising demand.

But Mr. White also said it is too soon to determine whether renewed lockdown measures in provinces such as Ontario, where some school boards have moved entirely to online learning and a new stay-at-home order is set to take effect Thursday, “actually might have a dampening effect” on the housing market.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think you have to plan urgently, and then I think you have to make decisions on policy intervention – not today, but maybe in a few weeks, when we see the effect of the next few weeks on the housing market, because a lot of things are going on,” Mr. White said. “If I were in the policy making business, I would understand my range of options through this time.”

Last week, a report by BMO economists urged policy makers to “douse the fire” of soaring housing prices. The report outlined 10 potential cooling measures, including various taxes, raising interest rates, adding transparency to the blind-bidding process and increasing the supply of homes in all regions. “It’s a good list,” Mr. White said, though he stopped short of endorsing any particular measure.

Yet growing angst about housing prices and restrictive public-health measures haven’t dampened Mr. White’s optimism about an economic rebound later this year. He said pent-up demand to spend, combined with a bulge in savings sitting in bank accounts, has kept many personal and commercial banking clients feeling buoyant about the back half of the year. At the same time, advance travel bookings are picking up, and corporate treasurers are getting ready to make investments.

“I think we’re going to see a very robust recovery,” he said, saying the bank predicts gross domestic product will rise 6.5 per cent in Canada and the U.S. this year. “No question, we may have a bit of a bump in the road here for the next month or two. But that doesn’t actually change, at all, the outlook for the back half of the year – or for the full year for that matter.”

He also said there should be enough supports from governments and banks to sustain most businesses and households through the difficult months ahead. “I worry, of course, about how uneven it all is. And there are certain sectors … affected more than others,” he said. “The bridge has gotten, probably, a little longer.”

But he expects that, as the pace of vaccinations picks up over the summer, economic activity will start to take off, even without new assistance from governments. “I think the recovery will accelerate all by itself,” he said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies