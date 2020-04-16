 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Pandemic can be a jolt to Canada’s productivity, BMO head says

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A mutual funds representative works with a client at the BMO branch in Toronto on April 16, 2020. On Friday, BMO will release a new report highlighting sectors the bank believes have opportunities to be seized during the pandemic. Among the promising areas are supply chains, remote work and digital commerce.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Bank of Montreal chief executive Darryl White says the global pandemic could be the jolt needed by Canada to boost its lagging productivity, if key sectors capitalize on the pace of change adopted in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Business leaders and policy makers have focused on the pressing need to safeguard employees, stabilize financial markets and support the companies and workers bearing the brunt of an abrupt slowdown in economic activity. In an interview, Mr. White urged executives and business owners to also think about how Canada can take advantage of the crisis as a way to become more innovative in the years ahead.

The recovery will be uneven whenever it occurs, he said. Sectors such as travel and entertainment “might take years to get back to normal," while others “could actually outperform over the medium-term.” But the wrenching changes that physical distancing and stricter public health measures forced upon most businesses also present opportunities to become more productive under normal circumstances, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, BMO will release a new report by its chief economist, Douglas Porter, highlighting sectors the bank believes have opportunities to be seized. Among the promising areas are supply chains, remote work, digital commerce, robotics and artificial intelligence, e-learning, local tourism and autonomous vehicles.

“There’s a really difficult amount of sledding that will be ahead of us,” Mr. White said. "But at the same time, we tried to get the periscope up a little bit above the water line and ask ourselves, what does the world look like out on the horizon? What does it look like in two years?”

Canada’s “productivity rut” has been a persistent challenge, as growth in labour productivity has trailed the United States and other major economies for most of the past two decades, Mr. White said. Yet the speed at which the COVID-19 pandemic has swept around the world has forced businesses, including BMO, to cut out “low-value work” – including scores of meetings, slide presentations and multilayered approval processes – and act faster.

Mr. White said BMO’s business clients have told him 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the quick decisions they’ve made in responding to the virus have been the right ones, “with 10 to 15 per cent of the process,” he said. Corporate finance work that took six to eight months “in the pre-COVID world” has been done in “six or eight days,” even without developing new technology.

If that can be sustained, “you end up leapfrogging in productivity," he said. “The risk, of course, is that in six months from now, we all go back and say, let’s just put all those pieces back together the way they were."

At BMO, missing key goals still means millions for those at the top

BMO, Scotiabank CEOs say they have ample capital to absorb coronavirus shocks

Canadian commercial real estate ‘in the crosshairs’: BMO

The potential to shorten some supply chains could give a boost to manufacturing activity in North America, Mr. Porter says in his report, and many firms may boost stockpiles of raw and intermediate materials. But because “firms will still look to minimize costs” and source materials efficiently, he predicts that some of buying behaviour that has been changed by the coronavirus won’t be permanent.

It’s important for Canada "to get some of the supply chains redomiciled, but I think there’s a risk of going overboard,” Mr. White said. “It’s not to say that we can do everything, or we should do everything here. It’s a matter of understanding where the reliability of your allies are in your supply chain.”

Story continues below advertisement

As companies stockpile more inventory, and as online shopping increases, Mr. Porter predicts there could be increased demand for industrial and warehouse space. That could help offset some of the pain felt by the commercial real estate industry as remote working becomes more common, leading to a drop in demand for office space.

Canada could capitalize on an existing competitive advantage in robotics and technology, where “we’ve got such a head start from an intellectual capital perspective,” Mr. White said. Robotics will change the jobs of some workers, but also fill gaps where there are labour shortages. Firms are keen to harness more real-time data. And a larger number of deliveries could be made by self-driving vehicles and drones, reducing human contact when moving goods.

And while the travel industry is likely to suffer for some time – even after restrictions on cross-border movement ease – local tourism could surge in popularity, especially while gas prices remain low. This could benefit the motels, restaurants and fuel stations needed to reach nearer destinations.

“It’s not just to make us feel good, so that we can feel positive about something for a change," Mr. White said. "It’s the accountability of all of us in the leadership ranks to think about, how are we going to make things better when we get out the other side of the tunnel?”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies